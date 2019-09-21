Iowa GOP swipes at 2020 Democrats' meat positions as candidates attend annual Steak Fry

The Iowa Republican Party jabbed at Democratic presidential hopefuls as they descended on the Hawkeye State this weekend for the the Polk County Democrats' annual Steak Fry, using the gathering as an opportunity to swipe at the candidates' positions on meat.

The state GOP released a statement full of meat-related puns on Friday, warning that "there couldn't be more at steak" as the Democratic candidates visit Iowa for the fundraiser on Saturday night.

"As the candidates continue beefing over whose extreme proposals go further left, it’s clear this election will be a cook-off between socialism and President Trump Donald John TrumpJulián Castro: It's time for House Democrats to 'do something' about Trump Warren: Congress is 'complicit' with Trump 'by failing to act' Sanders to join teachers, auto workers striking in Midwest MORE’s winning, America First agenda," the local party said.

The Iowa GOP argued Democrats have turned themselves into “a laughing stock” by appearing at a steak fry, accusing the candidates of hypocrisy over statements urging Americans to eat less meat or calls to tax the meat industry to combat climate change.

“The Steak Fry will be a great opportunity for caucus-goers to grill 2020 Democrats on their extreme policies that would limit Iowans’ freedoms and liberties,” said Jeff Kaufmann, chairman of the Iowa Republican Party. “As they continue butchering their positions, it’s clear the Democratic agenda would steer us in the wrong direction.”

The statement name-checked several 2020 contenders, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump reignites court fight with Ninth Circuit pick MSNBC Climate Change Forum draws 1.3M viewers in 8 pm timeslot Iowa Steak Fry to draw record crowds for Democrats MORE (D-Calif.), who said her administration would implement “incentives” for people to eat less meat, as well as Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony Booker2020 Democrats defend climate priorities in MSNBC forum MSNBC Climate Change Forum draws 1.3M viewers in 8 pm timeslot Iowa Steak Fry to draw record crowds for Democrats MORE (D-N.J.), an outspoken vegan who said he would rein in subsidies to the meat and dairy industries.

The Iowa GOP statement comes as the crowded field of Democrats swarms Iowa on Saturday seeking to gin up support in the first-in-the-nation caucus state.

Tackling climate change has emerged as a chief priority for the presidential contenders as the primary heats up.