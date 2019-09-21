Warren overtakes Biden in Iowa for first time: poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren: Congress is 'complicit' with Trump 'by failing to act' Sanders to join teachers, auto workers striking in Midwest Pelosi wants to change law to allow a sitting president to be indicted MORE (D-Mass.) led former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenJulián Castro: It's time for House Democrats to 'do something' about Trump Warren: Congress is 'complicit' with Trump 'by failing to act' Sanders to join teachers, auto workers striking in Midwest MORE in Iowa for the first time in a presidential primary poll released Saturday.

The Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll of likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa found that 22 percent support Warren for president while 20 percent said Biden was their top choice.

The two top candidates were within the poll's margin of error but it represents the first time Biden hasn't been at the top of the field in the crucial first-in-the-nation caucus state.

When considering second choices, Warren's lead over Biden expands, with a total of 42 percent of likely Democratic voters calling her their first or second choice. Biden was one of the top two choices for 30 percent of likely Democratic voters.

In the Iowa caucus, a voter’s first choice is only viable if they have at least 15 percent of the vote. If not, the voter can switch to their second choice.

The top two candidates were trailed by Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersSanders to join teachers, auto workers striking in Midwest Krystal Ball tears into 'Never Trump' Republicans 2020 Democrats defend climate priorities in MSNBC forum MORE (I-Vt.) with 11 percent, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul Buttigieg2020 Democrats defend climate priorities in MSNBC forum MSNBC Climate Change Forum draws 1.3M viewers in 8 pm timeslot Iowa Steak Fry to draw record crowds for Democrats MORE with 9 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisTrump reignites court fight with Ninth Circuit pick MSNBC Climate Change Forum draws 1.3M viewers in 8 pm timeslot Iowa Steak Fry to draw record crowds for Democrats MORE with 6 percent.

Biden was ahead of Warren in the Des Moines Register's three past polls of the 2020 cycle but Warren has seen a steady increase.

In December she had the support of 8 percent of respondents while in March she had support of 9 percent. In June, 15 percent of respondents supported her although the paper noted that the June poll had a slightly different methodology than the others. The Massachusetts Senator has also seen increased momentum in recent months on a national level.

J. Ann Selzer, president of Selzer & Co., which conducted the poll, told the Des Moines Register that this was the race's “first major shakeup.”

“It’s the first time we’ve had someone other than Joe Biden at the top of the leader board,” Selzer said.

Researchers surveyed 602 likely Democratic caucus-goers between Sept. 14 and Sept. 18. The poll's margin of error is plus or minus 4 percentage points.

Biden has been the frontrunner of the 2020 Democratic presidential race in most major polls, although Warren's campaign has seen momentum in recent months.

They are among more than a dozen people running for the party's nomination.