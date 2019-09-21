Alaska Republican Party cancels 2020 primary

The Alaska GOP became the latest state Republican party to cancel its Republican Primary in support of President Trump Donald John TrumpJulián Castro: It's time for House Democrats to 'do something' about Trump Warren: Congress is 'complicit' with Trump 'by failing to act' Sanders to join teachers, auto workers striking in Midwest MORE.

The Party's State Central Committee said in a statement to The Associated Press that a primary "would serve no useful purpose" because Trump is the president.

This month, Republican parties in Nevada, South Carolina and Kansas similarly voted to get rid of their primary contests.

Former Massachusetts Gov. Bill Weld (R), Former South Carolina Gov. Mark Sanford (R) and former Rep. Joe Walsh (R-Ill.) are all challenging Trump for the party's nomination. Polling has showed, however, that the vast majority of Republicans hold a favorable opinion of Trump.