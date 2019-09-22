Omar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have'

Rep. Ilhan Omar Ilhan OmarGOP Senate candidate said Republicans have 'dual loyalties' to Israel Hillicon Valley: Zuckerberg to meet with lawmakers | Big tech defends efforts against online extremism | Trump attends secretive Silicon Valley fundraiser | Omar urges Twitter to take action against Trump tweet Omar asks Twitter what it's doing in response to Trump spreading 'lies that put my life at risk' MORE (D-Minn.) said that former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenUkrainian official denies Trump pressured president Trump goes after New York Times, Washington Post: 'They have gone totally CRAZY!!!!' Warren overtakes Biden in Iowa for first time: poll MORE is not the kind of presidential candidate needed to lead sweeping societal change.

“There are few people who fit into the kind of progress that we all want to see in this country,” Omar told the Guardian Saturday. “And I would say he is not one of them.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I think it has been very clear to many of the people who have been creating the kind of movement that is exciting generations, that we want somebody who really has a plan that is going to tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have, and he doesn’t.”

Omar's comments to the Guardian came at the Iowa People’s Presidential Forum, an event organized by progressive groups.

The event hosted 2020 White House hopefuls Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren overtakes Biden in Iowa for first time: poll Warren avoids attacks while building momentum Sanders unveils plan to eliminate Americans' medical debt MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren overtakes Biden in Iowa for first time: poll The polls are asking the wrong question Sanders unveils plan to eliminate Americans' medical debt MORE (I-Vt.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren overtakes Biden in Iowa for first time: poll The polls are asking the wrong question Booker aide sounds alarm about campaign's funding MORE (D).

During her keynote speech, Omar demanded “a president who realizes we are not just fighting for one election, we are fighting for the very soul of our democracy and what society we want to become."

Her comments critical of Biden came after the Guardian asked her if Biden could be that candidate.

The centrist former senator has been the leader in the majority of national and state polls.

One of his progressive opponents, Warren, passed Biden for the first time in Iowa polling guru Ann Selzer's state survey released Saturday.

Omar is not the only progressive lawmaker to be critical of Biden and his promise of a return to normalcy in 2020.

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOcasio-Cortez reveals new policies for campaign aides with children Kennedy launches primary challenge against Markey The Memo: 'Whistleblower' furor gains steam MORE (D-N.Y.) previously criticized Biden over the aggressiveness of his climate change platform.