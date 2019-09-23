GOP lawmaker says ad claiming she's 'not afraid to shoot down gun groups' a mistake

A Republican Virginia state senator said her ad claiming she’s “not afraid to shoot down gun groups” was a mistake and not the ad she and her staff had approved.

State Sen. Amanda Chase on Sunday blamed “complete incompetence” by the media company she recently hired.

"This has nothing to do with me toning down my message; it has everything to do with the digital media company we just recently hired screwing up our original approved ad," Chase wrote on Facebook.

“They edited our authorized and approved ad with one that was ludicrous and over the top with one we would never have approved.”

Chase included a copy of what she called the “correct ad.” It reads, “I’m not afraid to shoot down any attacks by anti-gun groups, because gun rights are women’s rights.”

Chase said the media company responsible for the ad has admitted fault.

Her Democratic opponent, Amanda Pohl, did not accept Chase’s explanation.

“Gun violence prevention advocates and constituents deserve an apology not excuses from @ChaseForSenate,” Pohl tweeted.

David Hogg, a survivor of the high school shooting in Parkland, Fla. and gun control activist, also hit Chase over the ad and urged the public to call her office.

“If you threaten to shoot children that simply don’t want to die you shouldn’t be able to own a gun— let alone be an elected official,” Hogg tweeted.

Gun control is set to be a key issue in the upcoming 2019 Virginia state elections, as every seat in the almost evenly split legislature is up for reelection.

A set of comprehensive gun control bills failed to pass the legislature this summer after Gov. Ralph Northam (D) called a special session following a Virginia Beach, Va. shooting that killed 12 people in May.

Democrats blame Republican leadership for ending the session, claiming the GOP was swayed by the National Rifle Association. But, Republicans say they wanted time to examine policy proposals and accuse the Democrats of using the shooting as a political prop ahead of the election.

The proposed gun control reform is set to be considered in mid-November, just days after the Nov. 5 election that will determine which party controls Virginia's legislature next year.