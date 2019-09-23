Sunrise Movement endorses Cuellar primary challenger

The Sunrise Movement, a youth-led environmental organization, endorsed Texas progressive House candidate Jessica Cisneros on Monday, marking the first 2020 endorsement made by the organization.

Cisneros is challenging Rep. Henry Cuellar (D-Texas), who has been a target of progressive Democrats ahead of 2020.

“Even though he [Cuellar] calls himself a Democrat, he rakes in campaign contributions from fossil fuel CEOs and Wall Street and joins with Trump to do their bidding in Congress," the Sunrise Movement's executive director Varshini Prakash said in a statement.

"Young people like Jessica Cisneros have seen the impacts of these failed policies for our entire lives," he continued. "In 2020, we’re going to turn our generation out in historic numbers in TX-28 and around the country to boot out failed Democratic leaders like Henry Cuellar who have failed to fight for us.”

Cisneros has earned a plethora of progressive endorsements from figures like Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez Alexandria Ocasio-CortezOmar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' Ocasio-Cortez calls out Democrats for refusing to impeach Trump Ocasio-Cortez reveals new policies for campaign aides with children MORE (D-N.Y.) and 2020 presidential candidate Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenUnited Auto Workers strike against GM poised to head into eighth day Omar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa MORE (D-Mass.) since launching her candidacy in June.

She was also immediately endorsed by the progressive group, Justice Democrats, which also backed Ocasio-Cortez's 2018 House run.

The Sunrise Movement's endorsement demonstrates the importance of environmental issues like climate change to progressives, and the Democratic Party as a whole.

2020 Democratic presidential contenders showcased their environmental platforms last week in an MSNBC town hall at Georgetown University as protesters across the world took to the streets to protest action on climate change.