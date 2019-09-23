Buttigieg takes shot at Trump: 'I am very nervous about how the US is going to look at the UN General Assembly'

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOmar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa Democrats go all out to court young voters for 2020 MORE on Monday said he was "nervous" about how the U.S. would appear before the United Nations ahead of President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump's top adviser on Asia to serve as deputy national security adviser United Auto Workers strike against GM poised to head into eighth day Trump doubles down on call to investigate Biden after whistleblower complaint: 'That's the real story' MORE's appearance before the General Assembly meeting in New York City.

Buttigieg compared Trump to a child during his remarks, and suggested the U.S. would not provide leadership at the UN under the Republican president.

"Having seen what happened to us at the G-7 where the American president was basically patted on the head and told to go enjoy himself while the grownups sat down to talk about climate change, I am very nervous about how the U.S. is going to look at the U.N. General Assembly that is going to convene right here in the United States," Buttigieg said in an address to supporters in Iowa Falls.

"Will it be one more time where the seat for U.S. leadership is empty? Or are we going to demonstrate that we're a country that keeps its word and is prepared to lead, " he continued. "At the end of the day, you can either resent the rest of the world or you can lead the rest of the world, but you can't do both."

While Trump was notably absent from a discussion on climate change and biodiversity at the G-7 meeting in France last month, he did make an impromptu appearance at a U.N. summit on climate change on Monday.

The appearance comes as climate protesters stormed the streets of Washington, shutting down streets across the nation's capital.

The president's appearance at the U.N. meeting this week is also being closely watched amid the growing controversy over his past conversations with Ukrainian leaders over and investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenUnited Auto Workers strike against GM poised to head into eighth day Trump doubles down on call to investigate Biden after whistleblower complaint: 'That's the real story' Omar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' MORE and his son, Hunter Biden.

Trump is also likely to address growing tensions with Iran, in addition to trade relations with China.