Buttigieg knocks Trump's quick exit from UN climate event: 'This is what the end of American global leadership looks like'

Democratic presidential candidate Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOmar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa Democrats go all out to court young voters for 2020 MORE slammed President Trump Donald John TrumpTrump's top adviser on Asia to serve as deputy national security adviser United Auto Workers strike against GM poised to head into eighth day Trump doubles down on call to investigate Biden after whistleblower complaint: 'That's the real story' MORE on Monday for his quick exit from the United Nations's climate event.

The South Bend, Ind., mayor commented on a photo of the president's exit from the U.N. Climate Action Summit, saying it exemplifies the "end of American global leadership."

This is what the end of American global leadership looks like. pic.twitter.com/OmxrIDZYr9 — Pete Buttigieg (@PeteButtigieg) September 23, 2019

Trump, a climate change skeptic, had previously said he was going to skip the summit entirely but made an unexpected appearance for 10 to 15 minutes.

The U.N. Climate Action Summit marks the central event during a week of international protests demanding action against climate change.

Buttigieg has previously pointed the finger at the president and his "enablers" in Congress for not doing enough to fight climate change. The 2020 hopeful released his own climate proposal earlier this month.