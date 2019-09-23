Warren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenUnited Auto Workers strike against GM poised to head into eighth day Omar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa MORE (D-Mass.) holds a 8-point over the Democratic primary field in California, according to a poll released Monday.

The Massachusetts lawmaker was the top choice of 29 percent of the Democratic voters and minority party or independent voters eligible to vote in California's primary surveyed by Political Data Inc on behalf of Capitol Weekly.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOmar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa Democrats go all out to court young voters for 2020 MORE (I-Vt.), at 21 percent and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenUnited Auto Workers strike against GM poised to head into eighth day Trump doubles down on call to investigate Biden after whistleblower complaint: 'That's the real story' Omar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' MORE, at 18 percent, followed Warren.

California Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisSeven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa Fracking ban could have unintended consequence of boosting coal Poll: Voters back Medicare expansion, keeping private insurance MORE (D) was the only other candidate with double-digit support, at 11 percent.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegOmar: Biden not the candidate to 'tackle a lot of the systematic challenges that we have' Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa Democrats go all out to court young voters for 2020 MORE (D) polled at 7 percent support, while entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew Yang2020 Democrats defend climate priorities in MSNBC forum Yang: 'Cancel culture' has become source of 'fear' for Americans Hundreds of thousands turn out in New York, other major cities for climate marches MORE received 4 percent.

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSeven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa New Hampshire feels overlooked in Democratic presidential race Analysis: 2020 digital spending vastly outpaces TV ads MORE (D-Hawaii) and former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeSeven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa FBI: Arson attacks directed at three Catholic churches in El Paso Toomey on gun reform: 'Beto O'Rourke is not helping' MORE (D-Texas) both received 2 percent support, while all other Democratic hopefuls polled at 1 percent or below.

Political Data Inc surveyed 599 likely Democratic or minority party/independent voters between Sept. 1 and 13. Respondents were contacted by email based on voter file records, and the results were weighted to be representative.

The poll is the latest in a string of positive results for Warren, who this weekend led in Iowa for the first time in polling guru Ann Selzer's state survey.

Harris's fourth place shows the lawmaker struggling in her home state, a concerning result for her campaign given that no recent presidential hopeful who lost their home state in a primary has gone on to win their party’s nomination.

California carries more significance than ever this nominating cycle because of an accelerated primary schedule that places the delegate-rich state on Super Tuesday, when voters in a dozen states will cast their ballots for the Democratic nomination.

A survey conducted by Emerson earlier this month of the Golden State found Biden and Sanders tied for first at 26 percent, 6 percentage points ahead of Warren.

Harris placed fifth in that poll at 6 percent support, one point behind Yang.