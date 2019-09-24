Sanders unveils 'extreme' wealth tax proposal

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Democratic candidates keep finding fresh ways to throw away our money Sanders contrasts his fashion with Trump's: 'Actually, it is Kohl's' MORE (I-Vt.) unveiled a wealth tax proposal on Tuesday that goes further than his Democratic presidential race rival Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows Democrats say battle with Trump may help Biden MORE in hitting the rich with new taxes.

The Sanders plan, which he touts as a "Tax on Extreme Wealth," would kick in at a lower threshold than his fellow senator's proposal, and would rise all the way to an 8 percent tax on households with wealth over $10 billion.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Warren's plan starts with a 2 percent tax on wealth valued at between $50 million and $250 million, the Sanders plan starts with a 1 percent tax on net worth above $32 million.

Sanders would increase the tax rate all the way to 8 percent. His plan matches the Massachusetts senator's in imposing a 2 percent tax on wealth between $50 million and $250 million.

“At a time when millions of people are working 2 or 3 jobs to feed their families, the three wealthiest people in this country own more wealth than the bottom half of the American people,” Sanders said in announcing his plan.

“Enough is enough. We are going to take on the billionaire class, substantially reduce wealth inequality in America and stop our democracy from turning into a corrupt oligarchy,” he said.

A new poll this week from the Des Moines Register found Sanders running in third place in the Iowa caucuses, behind Warren, the state's new frontrunner, and former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE.

Warren and Sanders have been battling for progressive voters and attention as they contend with Biden for the Democratic presidential nomination.

Proposals to impose a new tax on wealth could face long odds with Congress, particularly if Republicans hold either chamber of Congress. Legal questions have also been raised about taxing wealth.