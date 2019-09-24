RNC starting 'Make Campus Great Again' initiative to mobilize Trump supporters

The Republican National Committee (RNC) started a college-focused program entitled "Make Campus Great Again" to excite and mobilize young supporters of President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE.

The initiative aims to motivate young voters to keep turning out for elections and to protest against repression of conservative opinion on campuses, The Associated Press reported.

"Make Campus Great Again" launched in Ohio at four schools and will move to other universities in swing states, like the University of Wisconsin-Madison, the University of Denver and the College Republicans in Michigan, The Associated Press reported.

“The RNC and our joint ‘Trump Victory’ operation launched ‘Make Campus Great Again’ to give students the support and resources they need to stand up and speak up," RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielRNC reports record .5 million fundraising haul for August Trump targets Debra Messing after actress calls for exposing Hollywood donors Stacey Abrams responds to RNC chairwoman: 'Concession means to say that the process was fair' MORE told The Hill. "When it comes to issues college students care about, like securing a job after graduation, the choice is clear: a booming economy under President Trump or a government takeover of every aspect of their lives under Democrat leadership.”

Akron, Ohio hosted the first session with more than 50 students from northeastern Ohio universities attending. The sessions provide pizza, campaign buttons, drink insulators and training for attendees, according to the news wire.

The GOP is looking outside its standard base to younger voters, a group that usually turns out for the Democratic party. Last year, 67 percent of voters between 18 and 21 years old voted for Democratic House candidates compared to 31 percent voting for Republican House candidates, according to AP VoteCast.

An increased number of 18 to 29-year-olds voted in the 2018 primary, but traditionally this age range does not show up to voting booths when compared to older voters.