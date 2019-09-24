Bullock: Only option is impeachment proceedings if Congress is denied whistleblower report

Presidential candidate and Montana Gov. Steve Bullock Steve BullockKrystal Ball: Democrats on track to nominate Warren, lose to Trump The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa MORE (D) on Tuesday said that Congress would have to begin impeachment proceedings against President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE if the transcripts of his calls with Ukrainian leaders were not released.

“Congress must swiftly investigate these allegations and demand the whistleblower report and any relevant transcripts of the President’s interactions with Ukrainian officials," Bullock said in a statement released by his campaign.

"If they don’t get it, I see no other option than starting impeachment proceedings," he continued.

More than a dozen congressional Democrats have called for Trump's impeachment in recent days after new information emerged that the president withheld funds for Ukraine and floated the subject of former Vice President Joe Biden and his son during a call with the country's leader.

Bullock, who won his reelection bid in 2016 when Trump carried Montana in the presidential race, had been reluctant to get behind calls to begin impeachment proceedings against Trump.

The governor emphasized in an interview last month with Democratic strategist David Axelrod David AxelrodJournalists, political heavyweights pay respects to Cokie Roberts: 'A pioneer for so many' Eric Holder says Trump is subject to prosecution after leaving office Axelrod: Biden tweeting Obama video 'as subtle as a screen door on a submarine' MORE that voters are not concerned about the issue of impeachment and would rather focus on other issues like health care.

“In probably 30 different stops, no one asked me about impeachment,” Bullock said. “What they do talk about is, ‘Am I going to lose my rural hospital?’ ”