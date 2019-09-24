Biden holds slim lead over Warren in Nevada: poll

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE leads Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows Democrats say battle with Trump may help Biden MORE (D-Mass.) by just four points in Nevada according to a USA Today/Suffolk University Political Research Center poll released Tuesday, a slim lead that has Warren within the margin of error.

When respondents were given a list of 20 Democratic candidates and asked who'd they vote for or lean toward in Nevada's upcoming February caucus, 23.2 percent said Biden, while 19.4 percent chose Warren. Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) came in third at 14.2 percent.

No other candidates received 10 percent of the vote. Twenty-one percent of those surveyed said they remain undecided.

Biden also led in a Morning Consult/Politico poll of Nevada voters in July but held a six-point lead, 29 percent to 23 percent, over Sanders. Warren was in third in that survey with 11.5 percent of the vote.

The news that Warren falls within the margin of error in the early caucus state comes on the heels of a Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll of likely Democratic caucusgoers in Iowa that found that 22 percent support Warren for president, while 20 percent said Biden was their top choice.

That poll was the first time that Warren had led Biden in an Iowa survey. Biden was within the margin of error on that poll.

The USA Today/Suffolk University poll surveyed 500 likely Democratic Caucus voters and has a margin of error of plus or minus 4.4 percent.