Tulsi Gabbard resists calls for Trump impeachment: 'Terribly divisive'

Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa MORE (D-Hawaii) resisted calls for impeachment as more Democratic representatives are requesting inquiries begin.

The Democratic presidential candidate told Fox News she will attend the House Speaker's scheduled meeting Wednesday to discuss next steps, but impeachment would be "terribly divisive."

"I've been consistent in saying I believe that impeachment at this juncture would be terribly divisive for the country at a time when we are already extremely divided," Gabbard said.

The Hawaii representative said impeachment would intensify "hyper-partisanship" that is "driving our country apart."

"I think it's important to beat Donald Trump, that's why I'm running for president," she said. "But I think the American people who need to make their voices heard making that decision."

Several Democrats have called for impeachment inquiries in the past few days after it was revealed President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Democratic presidential former vice president Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE's son in a phone call in March.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMore Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Whistleblower fuels impeachment talk Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows MORE (D-Calif.) has said if the Trump administration does not provide the House with the whistleblower report associated with that call, investigations into the president will reach "a whole new stage."

She has maintained that the American public would need to support impeachment in order for the House to move forward with it.