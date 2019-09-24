Warren to launch 8-figure TV, digital ad campaign in early voting states

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows Democrats say battle with Trump may help Biden MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign is launching TV and digital ads in four early voting states as the progressive senator continues to stay at the top of the field.

The eight-figure ad buy announced Tuesday in an email to supporters will fund ads in Iowa, New Hampshire, Nevada and South Carolina, according to multiple reports.

The ads reportedly range from 15 to 30 seconds, with a focus on ridding Washington of corruption, featuring images of President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE, Vice President Pence and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMurphy blasts GOP on whistleblower response: 'We're watching this country turn into a banana republic' Overnight Defense — Presented by Huntington Ingalls Industries — Trump at the United Nations | Ukraine controversy, Iran take center stage | Trump denies threatening military aid to Ukraine on call | Senate Dems to force vote on border emergency McConnell says GOP Intelligence chairman wants to hold closed-door briefing on whistleblower complaint MORE (R-Ky.).

“I'm Elizabeth Warren. I know what's wrong. I know how to fix it. And I'll fight to get it done,” the senator says to close each ad. ADVERTISEMENT

"At the start of this campaign, we laid out how Elizabeth is going to win the primary and the general election — by identifying the deep problems the country faces, creating plans to solve them, and building a grassroots movement to win in 2020 and make big, structural change in 2021 and beyond," campaign manager Roger Lau wrote to supporters, according to CNN.

"As we head into the fall, here's how we'll build on our progress, build out our team, and keep growing the movement that will elect Elizabeth and elect Democrats up and down the ballot next November."

The Hill has reached out to the Warren campaign.

The ad buy comes as polls show Warren gaining momentum as a top challenger to front-runner Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE.

A poll released Saturday had Warren ahead of the former vice president, who has been leading the crowded field, by 2 points in Iowa. A Nevada poll released Tuesday had Biden with a slim 4-point lead over Warren.

Her campaign has also touted large crowd sizes at her events — estimating 20,000 people attended her rally in New York City last week.

The ads aren’t the only new investment for the Warren campaign. The campaign reportedly said it’s putting resources on the ground, including hiring new state directors and organizers, in some later states.

The campaign is focused on aiding states with key House, Senate and state legislature races in 2020.

"That includes states like Illinois and California, where Democrats won a whole bunch of House seats in 2018 in close elections that we'll need to defend. It also includes states like Maine, which has a competitive Senate race, and Georgia, where there will be two Senate seats up for election,” Lau wrote.