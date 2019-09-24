Biden to back impeachment if Trump doesn't cooperate in whistleblower inquiry

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE is slated to announce on Tuesday that he will support impeaching President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE if the White House does not cooperate in Congress's whistleblower inquiry.

"He's going to make the point that Trump’s latest abuses are on top of all of his prior abuses," a campaign spokesman told The Hill.

ADVERTISEMENT

"He’s going to call on Trump to comply with all of Congress’s outstanding, lawful requests for information — in the Ukraine matter, and in the other investigations — and if Trump does not comply, Congress has no choice but to impeach," he added.

Biden is slated to deliver his remarks on the matter at 2:30 pm on Tuesday in Wilmington, Del.

The statement comes after reports surfaced that Trump withheld funds to Ukraine and pressured the country’s president to investigate Biden and his son, Hunter.

Biden’s expected comments mark a stunning shift for the former vice president in a matter of days. He has refrained from calling for impeachment even as his fellow Democratic presidential candidates supported the measure, and even said as recently as Saturday that he was not yet ready to back such a move.



But for Biden, the controversy that has unfolded in Washington in recent days is now personal, centering on allegations that Trump sought to pressure Ukrainian officials to investigate Biden in exchange for hundreds of millions of dollars in security aid.



Trump has acknowledged that he raised corruption allegations against Biden during a phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and also confirmed that he held up military aid to Kiev.



But he said that the aid money was delayed because he wanted European countries to shoulder more of the financial burden, and pointed to the fact that the money was eventually released as evidence that the funding was not tied to his requests to investigate Biden.



Trump’s actions involving Ukraine are reportedly the subject of a whistleblower complaint that the White House is withholding from Congress.



The allegations have prompted many House Democrats who were previously wary about the prospect to throw their support behind impeachment proceedings. So far more than 150 House Democrats have backed impeachment.



Several Democratic presidential candidates have already called for impeachment proceedings again Trump to begin, including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows Democrats say battle with Trump may help Biden MORE (D-Mass.), who reiterated that demand on Tuesday.



“The House must impeach,” she tweeted. “It must start today.”