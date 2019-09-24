Poll: Biden holds 12-point lead over Democratic field as Warren edges up to second

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE has a 12-point lead over his Democratic presidential primary opponents as Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows Democrats say battle with Trump may help Biden MORE (D-Mass.) moves into second place, according to a poll released Monday.

Biden holds at 32 percent support among registered voters planning to vote in the Democratic primary, a Morning Consult survey reported.

Warren is gaining some steam and follows at 20 percent, up two percentage points from Morning Consult's polling from a week before and now edging out Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Democratic candidates keep finding fresh ways to throw away our money Sanders contrasts his fashion with Trump's: 'Actually, it is Kohl's' MORE (I-Vt.) at 19 percent.

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Warren hasn't secured the lead, but polls show she's gaining momentum 2020 Democrats tout Thunberg UN speech: 'This is why we need young people leading the climate justice movement' MORE (D-Calif.) and South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Warren hasn't secured the lead, but polls show she's gaining momentum DNC raises qualifying thresholds for fifth presidential debate MORE land behind the three front-runners at 6 percent and 5 percent, respectively.

Sanders leads the field in favorability, with 73 percent of respondents holding a favorable view of him, just ahead of Biden's 71 percent.

Out of the top five candidates, Warren was found to be the second choice for supporters of three other candidates: Biden, Harris and Buttigieg. Her own supporters gave their second choice as Sanders, and the Vermont senator's supporters said they would go with Biden as a second option.

Among respondents in early voting states — Iowa, New Hampshire, South Carolina and Nevada — Biden leads with 34 percent support, compared to 17 percent for Warren and 16 for Sanders.

The Morning Consult poll surveyed 17,377 registered voters intending to vote in a Democratic primary or caucus between Sept. 16 and 22. Its margin of error is plus or minus 1 percent.

The poll surveyed 700 early primary state voters in the associated states, with a margin of error of 4 percent.