GOP campaign chief: Backing impeachment will cost House Dems their majority in 2020

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday warned that backing the impeachment of President TrumpDonald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE will cost Democrats their House majority in the 2020 election.
"For the past three years, the socialist Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching the president and backfilling in the reason after the fact," Rep. Tom EmmerThomas (Tom) Earl EmmerGOP Rep. Sean Duffy resigning from Congress Democrat running for Will Hurd's seat raises over million in first 100 days of campaign The House Republicans and Democrats not seeking reelection in 2020 MORE (R-Minn.) said in a statement.
"They have become so radicalized by their hatred of President Trump that they are willing to plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis based on secondhand gossip," he continued.
"Make no mistake about it: backing impeachment will cost the Democrats their majority in 2020," he added.
Calls for Trump to be impeached have grown in the last few days amid allegations that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE's son.
A growing chorus of House Democrats is pushing for an impeachment inquiry, piling pressure on Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiMore Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Whistleblower fuels impeachment talk Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows MORE (D-Calif.), who has been opposed to impeachment so far.
She is set to deliver remarks on the topic at 5 p.m.
Several Democrats have raised concerns that a full embrace of impeachment could hurt more moderate caucus members who flipped districts in 2018 that Trump won in 2016.
Nearly half of the first-term Democratic lawmakers who flipped districts are now backing impeachment following reports of Trump's call with Zelensky and a whistleblower complaint that is said to be centered on that call.
Recent polls have generally shown support for impeachment in the high 30 percent to low 40 percent range.
Democrats currently hold a 235-199 majority in the House of Representatives, and generic congressional ballots show them winning by wide margins in 2020.