GOP campaign chief: Backing impeachment will cost House Dems their majority in 2020

The chairman of the National Republican Congressional Committee on Tuesday warned that backing the impeachment of President Trump will cost Democrats their House majority in the 2020 election.

"For the past three years, the socialist Democrats have been obsessed with impeaching the president and backfilling in the reason after the fact," Rep. Tom Emmer (R-Minn.) said in a statement.

"They have become so radicalized by their hatred of President Trump that they are willing to plunge the nation into a constitutional crisis based on secondhand gossip," he continued.