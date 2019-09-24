2020 Democrats demand more after Trump authorizes release of Ukraine call

Democratic presidential candidates are calling for President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE to release the whistleblower report regarding his interactions with the leader of Ukraine, saying his Tuesday move to provide the transcript of a single phone call is insufficient.

Trump announced over Twitter that he plans to release a "complete, fully declassified and unredacted transcript" of his phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky amid growing uproar over reports that Trump pressured Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE, the Democratic primary front-runner, or Biden's son Hunter.

....You will see it was a very friendly and totally appropriate call. No pressure and, unlike Joe Biden and his son, NO quid pro quo! This is nothing more than a continuation of the Greatest and most Destructive Witch Hunt of all time! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) September 24, 2019

Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharKrystal Ball: Democrats on track to nominate Warren, lose to Trump Entrepreneurs create most new jobs: Why aren't we talking about them? Biden extends lead over Warren, Sanders MORE (D-Minn.) tweeted the complaint includes more information that the public must see and encouraged the House to move forward with its impeachment investigation, which reports indicated Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMore Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Whistleblower fuels impeachment talk Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows MORE (D-Calif.) now plans to launch.

President said he’s releasing call transcript. Remember it’s the whistleblower complaint we must see. Not just one call. Complaint reportedly involves more. It isn’t legal to sell out your country for personal gain. As I’ve said before, House should open impeachment investigation — Amy Klobuchar (@amyklobuchar) September 24, 2019

Former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro also requested the report, saying "Congress and the American people deserve" it.

Not enough. Congress and the American people deserve the full whistleblower report. https://t.co/1KJCHzPwYv — Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 24, 2019

Former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Warren hasn't secured the lead, but polls show she's gaining momentum 2020 Democrats tout Thunberg UN speech: 'This is why we need young people leading the climate justice movement' MORE (D-Texas) agreed:

Ok. Now release the full whistleblower complaint. https://t.co/FCoRgQDXrQ — Beto O'Rourke (@BetoORourke) September 24, 2019

The Washington Post reported last week that the president told his administration to withhold hundreds of millions of dollars in military aid from Ukraine before he called for the probes into Hunter or Joe Biden.

Acting Director of National Intelligence (DNI) Joseph Maguire has thus far refused to release the intelligence community's whistleblower complaint, but House Intelligence Committee Chairman Adam Schiff Adam Bennett Schiff Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true Flynn pleads the Fifth, rejecting House Intel appearance: report Whistleblower fuels impeachment talk MORE (D-Calif.) said Tuesday afternoon that the whistleblower has expressed an interest in speaking to his panel.

“We have been informed by the whistleblower’s counsel that their client would like to speak to our committee and has requested guidance from the Acting DNI as to how to do so,” Schiff tweeted. “We‘re in touch with counsel and look forward to the whistleblower’s testimony as soon as this week.”