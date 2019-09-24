Harris launches petition to start House impeachment proceedings against Trump

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Warren hasn't secured the lead, but polls show she's gaining momentum 2020 Democrats tout Thunberg UN speech: 'This is why we need young people leading the climate justice movement' MORE (D-Calif.), a Democratic presidential candidate, on Tuesday tweeted out a petition asking supporters to sign up if they want to see impeachment proceedings begin against President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE.

The petition link directs to Harris's campaign website, and signatories who give their cellphone numbers will receive updates from Harris's presidential campaign. Those who add their names are also encouraged to donate to her campaign.

"As a 2016 candidate, Donald Trump openly encouraged a foreign adversary to hack a political opponent and attack our elections. As President, he's doing it again in broad daylight. We cannot stand for this abuse of power," the petition webpage said. "Donald Trump is not above the law. Add your name to demand the House begin proceedings to impeach Trump."

The petition comes as House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMore Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Whistleblower fuels impeachment talk Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows MORE (D-Calif.) plans to launch a formal impeachment inquiry against Trump.

An increasing number of House Democrats have come out in favor of impeachment proceedings following reports that Trump pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE and his son Hunter Biden.

The petition also follows reports that Trump withheld military aid from Ukraine ahead of the call.

Trump has said that he discussed Joe Biden during the call but denied that he pushed for an investigation into the presidential candidate. He has also said that he held up the aid because he wanted other countries to provide more assistance to Kiev's defense spending.

Other Democratic presidential candidates including Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows Democrats say battle with Trump may help Biden MORE (D-Mass.) have also called for impeachment.

“After the Mueller report, Congress had a duty to begin impeachment. By failing to act, Congress is complicit in Trump’s latest attempt to solicit foreign interference to aid him in U.S. elections,” Warren tweeted last week. “Do your constitutional duty and impeach the president.”

Harris is among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.