Marianne Williamson calls for impeachment inquiry

Presidential candidate and author Marianne Williamson Marianne WilliamsonThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens 2020 Democrats defend climate priorities in MSNBC forum Overnight Energy: Trump officials formally revoke California emissions waiver | EPA's Wheeler dodges questions about targeting San Francisco over homelessness | 2020 Dems duke it out at second climate forum MORE endorsed an impeachment inquiry into President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE Tuesday afternoon, saying recent allegations against him meant she could no longer be “cautious on the topic.”

Williamson wrote in a statement Tuesday that she had previously been unsure on the matter due to an impeachment inquiry’s zero chance of passing the GOP-controlled Senate as well as the possibility that Trump could use it to “make himself look like a victim.”

However, Williamson wrote that her mind had been changed by allegations that Trump threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine unless the nation launched an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE’s son.

“[W]hat the president has done now is more than cruel and more than a danger to our values. It could be a danger to our country,” Williamson wrote.

“When a president has no qualms withholding aid from another country unless its government agrees to help him get dirt on his political opponents, America has a serious problem. Our president has apparently no respect for the demands, the responsibilities, or the limits to his power,” she added.

The Ukraine allegations have prompted a flood of calls for impeachment from other Democrats, including several House members in competitive swing seats and Williamson’s fellow presidential candidate Andrew Yang Andrew YangWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Biden extends lead over Warren, Sanders The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens MORE, with the entrepreneur announcing his support for impeachment around the same time.

“I have decided that impeachment is the only responsible way that we, as citizens, can take a stand against the president’s egregious overreach and careless use of the powers of the presidency,” Williamson wrote.

“The Founders established the power of impeachment to protect our democracy at such a time as this. They did their part. It is time for us to do ours,” she added.