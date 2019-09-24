Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE holds a slim 2-point lead in the crowded Democratic presidential primary as he fends off a growing challenge from Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows Democrats say battle with Trump may help Biden MORE (D-Mass.), according to a new Emerson College poll.

Biden gets the support of 25 percent of registered voters, a 6-point drop from the same poll in August. Meanwhile, Warren has surged to 23 percent support, an 8-point bump since last month’s survey. Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Democratic candidates keep finding fresh ways to throw away our money Sanders contrasts his fashion with Trump's: 'Actually, it is Kohl's' MORE (I-Vt.) rounds out the top three with 22 percent, a 2-point fall from August.

Entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Biden extends lead over Warren, Sanders The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens MORE comes in at fourth place at 8 percent, beating out South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Warren hasn't secured the lead, but polls show she's gaining momentum DNC raises qualifying thresholds for fifth presidential debate MORE with 6 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisWarren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Warren hasn't secured the lead, but polls show she's gaining momentum 2020 Democrats tout Thunberg UN speech: 'This is why we need young people leading the climate justice movement' MORE (D-Calif.) at 4 percent.

No other candidate polls higher than 2 percent.

The poll is one of several showing a tightening in the race among the top three candidates, while the rest of the 2020 contenders are relegated to the middle or bottom tiers. However, there is still hope for candidates hoping to improve their standing or overtake Biden — more than 52 percent of respondents said there is a chance they could change their minds.

Biden gets the support of 42 percent of voters aged 50 or older, while Sanders receives the support of 28 percent of voters under 50. Warren has 23 percent support from each group.

Among voters who backed Sanders’s insurgent 2016 primary against Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonTrump mocks Romney with video contrasting their presidential bids Whistleblower fuels impeachment talk Let's get real: Democrats were first to enlist Ukraine in US elections MORE, 37 percent still support him, while 23 percent back Warren, 10 percent support Biden and 9 percent back Yang.

Looking ahead to the general election, Warren and Biden are the Democratic contenders beating Trump, both by slim margins. Warren holds a 51-49 percent lead over the president, while Biden beats Trump by a 50-49 percent margin. Warren and Trump were tied in August’s poll, while Biden had an 8-point advantage last month.

The Emerson College poll surveyed 1,019 registered voters from Sept. 21 to Sept. 23 and has a margin of error of 3 percentage points.