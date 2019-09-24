Trump campaign fundraising off impeachment inquiry

President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE’s reelection campaign on Tuesday began fundraising off House Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiMore Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Whistleblower fuels impeachment talk Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows MORE’s (D-Calif.) announcement that the House will launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the president.

“To fight back, President Trump is launching the Official Impeachment Defense Task Force,” the campaign wrote in an email to supporters. “This task force will be made up of only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters.”

The email asks donors to contribute $45 or “your best amount” to join the task force, noting that all donations will be double-matched.

Though Trump is embroiled in a burgeoning scandal around his conversations with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky, his reelection campaign views impeachment as a possible political winner, hoping that Democrats’ efforts to oust the president will unify his conservative base and attract moderate voters who are turned off by the House’s efforts.

"If [Pelosi] does that, they all say that's a positive for me in the election," Trump said Tuesday. "You could also say who needs it. It's bad for the country."

Pelosi announced the formal impeachment hearing Tuesday amid an avalanche of new calls for Trump's ouster over concerns that he leveraged military aid to Ukraine to pressure Kiev to open an investigation of former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE, his chief political rival, and his son, Hunter.

“Our republic endures because of the wisdom of our constitution enshrined in three coequal branches that act as checks and balances,” Pelosi said. “The president must be held accountable. No one is above the law.”

Trump has acknowledged that he brought up Biden in his call with Zelensky in July and that he cut off aid to Ukraine days before the call. However, he has maintained that there was no quid pro quo discussed during their conversation.

Republicans have long accused Biden of abusing his power during his time as vice president when he pushed for the dismissal of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a natural gas company owned by a Ukrainian oligarch, whose board members included Biden’s son. No evidence has emerged that Biden was acting to protect his son.