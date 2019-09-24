Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers

White House hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Democratic candidates keep finding fresh ways to throw away our money Sanders contrasts his fashion with Trump's: 'Actually, it is Kohl's' MORE (I-Vt.) unveiled the endorsements of 85 union members in Iowa as he works to shore up support for his progressive bona fides against a surging Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Family planning providers ask court to block Trump abortion rule | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Juul reportedly facing criminal probe Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows Democrats say battle with Trump may help Biden MORE (D-Mass.).

The endorsements were announced on the “Bernie beats Trump” tour in Iowa during which Sanders is visiting counties that voted for former President Obama in 2008 and 2012 and for President Trump Donald John TrumpNYT publisher: US didn't step in to protect reporter from arrest in Egypt so paper turned to Ireland Trump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine MORE in 2016 to help ensure skeptical voters that he can beat Trump in a general election.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Right to work laws have been on the books in Iowa for over seventy years so it’s not hyperbole to say workers’ rights have been under attack here for generations. With Sen. Sanders’ Workplace Democracy Plan, Iowa’s Chapter 20 and so-called ‘right to work’ law will be a thing of the past,” said Bernie 2020 Iowa State Director Misty Rebik, referring to state law that bans union workers from negotiating contracts that require all those who would benefit to contribute to the cost of union representation.

“These union workers standing with Bernie Sanders are going to help us repeal right to work in Iowa once and for all.”

The endorsements come from members of several unions, including the autoworkers of America and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees.

Sanders has cast himself as a staunch ally of unions and other labor movements, unveiling his “Workplace Democracy” plan in August that would, among other things, seek to double union membership in his first term and boost middle-class wages. The Vermont Independent is joining teachers striking in Chicago and auto workers with the United Auto Workers union picketing against General Motors in Detroit this week.

The announcement comes as Sanders and Warren battle for the primary field’s progressive mantle. Recent statewide and national polls have showed Sanders ceding support to Warren as the Massachusetts Democrat continues to surge, even leapfrogging frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenTrump instructed administration to withhold military aid for Ukraine days before call with president: report More Democrats threaten impeachment over Trump's dealings with Ukraine Seven Freshman Democrats pen op-ed urging Congress to impeach Trump if new allegations are true MORE in a couple of surveys.