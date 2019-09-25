Warren edges past Biden in new national poll

Sen Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers On The Money: Trump takes aim at China in UN address | Consumer confidence fell as trade tensions rose | Senate proposes billion for Trump border wall MORE (Mass.) edged past former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE in a new poll gauging support in the 2020 Democratic presidential primary.

Warren has the support of 27 percent of Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic while Biden had 25 percent in the Quinnipiac survey released Wednesday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren gained 8 points from August while Biden fell 7 points, pollsters found.

In the new survey, Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Mystery vaping deaths in House spotlight | CBO says fix backed by doctors for surprise medical bills would cost billions | VA pressured to ease rules on medical marijuana MORE (I-Vt.) had the support of 16 percent of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Saagar Enjeti rips media coverage of Biden, Warren Poll: Biden holds 12-point lead over Democratic field as Warren edges up to second MORE had 7 percent and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Krystal Ball reacts to Biden's attacks on 'Medicare for All' Harris launches petition to start House impeachment proceedings against Trump MORE (D-Calif.) had 3 percent.

Quinnipiac noted that noted that this is the first time a candidate other than Biden led in its 2020 polls since the university began them in March.

"After trailing Biden by double digits since March in the race for the Democratic nomination, Warren catches Biden," Quinnipiac University Polling Analyst Tim Malloy said in the statement. "We now have a race with two candidates at the top of the field, and they're leaving the rest of the pack behind."

Researchers surveyed 561 Democratic voters and independent voters who lean Democratic between Sept. 19 and 23. The results have a margin of error of 4.9 percentage points.

Warren's campaign has seen significant momentum in recent months. Over the past few days, she has led Biden in a few polls while trailing him in others.

The two candidates are among more than a dozen who are vying for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.