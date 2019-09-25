Buttigieg touts Medicare plan in new Iowa ad

Democratic presidential hopeful Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Saagar Enjeti rips media coverage of Biden, Warren Poll: Biden holds 12-point lead over Democratic field as Warren edges up to second MORE's campaign touts his "Medicare for All Who Want It" plan in a new ad released in Iowa.

The South Bend, Ind. mayor draws a contrast between his plan and the Medicare for All plans proposed by progressive Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Mystery vaping deaths in House spotlight | CBO says fix backed by doctors for surprise medical bills would cost billions | VA pressured to ease rules on medical marijuana MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers On The Money: Trump takes aim at China in UN address | Consumer confidence fell as trade tensions rose | Senate proposes billion for Trump border wall MORE (D-Mass.) in the 30-second television spot.

"First, my plan gives everybody access to Medicare. Everybody," Buttigieg says in the ad. "But, if you’re happy with the private insurance you’ve got my plan would let you stick with it -- if you want. Now, others say it’s Medicare for all or nothing. I approve this message to say, the choice should be yours."

The ad highlights the ongoing debate on how Democrats move ahead on the issue of health care after a groundswell of House candidates successfully campaigned on the issue in 2018, in part leading to the party's majority in the lower chamber.

Sanders and Warren's Medicare for All plans have been a top issue in the debates, with the progressive senators pushing to replace private health insurance with a single plan run by the government.

Buttigieg criticized Warren last week for not saying whether her health care plan would raise middle-class taxes, calling her "evasive" on the issue.

"Senator Warren is known for being straightforward and was extremely evasive when asked that question, and we've seen that repeatedly," Buttigieg said last Thursday during an interview on CNN.

Warren has said that overall costs would drop for those in the middle class because Medicare for All would eliminate the premiums, deductibles, and co-pays many people currently pay for their insurance plans.