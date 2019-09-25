GOP raises approximately $1M on day of impeachment announcement

Republicans raised more than $1 million on Tuesday as a Democratic impeachment inquiry dominated headlines.

A Republican National Committee official told The Hill that the RNC, President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE's reelection campaign and a joint fundraising committee began efforts at 2 p.m. and had netted $1 million at 8 p.m., a few hours after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump Centrist Democrats urge caution over impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Calif.) announced a formal impeachment inquiry.

The fundraising haul was first reported by Politico.

The news outlet noted that Trump will benefit from most of the donations, adding that some efforts targeted Rep. Elissa Slotkin Elissa SlotkinPelosi announces launch of formal impeachment inquiry into Trump Trump impeachment calls snowball, putting pressure on Pelosi The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Association of Manufacturers - Pelosi feels heat as Dems pursue whistleblower complaint MORE (D-Mich.), who represents a district won by Trump in 2016 and who supports the impeachment inquiry.

RNC Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel Ronna Romney McDanielGOP calls on Biden to release his Ukraine calls RNC starting 'Make Campus Great Again' initiative to mobilize Trump supporters RNC reports record .5 million fundraising haul for August MORE tweeted that the group's efforts aimed at Slotkin raised over $350,000.

"We will absolutely hold House Democrats accountable for this.@realDonaldTrump won Elissa Slotkin's district in Michigan, yet she's backing this baseless impeachment inquiry," she wrote.

The Trump campaign and RNC sent a series of emails encouraging supporters to donate. According to Politico, conservatives were invited to join the “Official Impeachment Defense Task Force,” which was described as a group of “only President Trump’s most LOYAL supporters, the ones committed to fighting for him, re-electing him, and taking back the House.”

One email reportedly encouraged people do donate by telling them to “be a leader in defending the president against these baseless and disgusting attacks.”

Pelosi late Tuesday announced an impeachment inquiry into Trump after reports that he had pressed Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate presidential candidate Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE and his son after withholding aid from the country.

Trump had admitted to bringing up Biden during the July call but denied pushing for an investigation into the former vice president. He has also said he withheld aid because he wanted other countries to give more to help Ukraine.

He has slammed the inquiry as a "witch hunt" and denied wrongdoing.

Pelosi's announcement followed a wave of support for impeachment proceedings from House Democrats following the Ukraine revelations.