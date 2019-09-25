Impeachment threatens derailment of congressional agenda

The decision by House Democrats to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE in the wake of a whistleblower complaint is threatening to derail a packed fall agenda.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump Centrist Democrats urge caution over impeachment inquiry MORE's (D-Calif.) move on Tuesday to formally begin an inquiry came after a frenzy on Capitol Hill, where a whistleblower complaint reportedly linked to President Trump’s actions quickly overshadowed high-profile legislative battles.

ADVERTISEMENT

Senate Appropriations Committee Chairman Richard Shelby Richard Craig ShelbyGOP senator: Releasing transcript of Trump-Ukraine call would set 'dangerous precedent' On The Money: Wall fight raises odds of 'continuous' stopgap measures | Warren under pressure over how to pay for 'Medicare for All' | Mnuchin surprises Trump by saying US scrapped Chinese farm tours The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Association of Manufacturers - Trump defends Ukraine motives while attacking Biden MORE (R-Ala.), who was a member of the upper chamber during the then-President Clinton impeachment trials, warned that an impeachment inquiry would become the “order of the day,” likely having a trickle down effect on a long to-do list awaiting Congress before the end of the year.

“It could. Everything. If they were to go down that road, it would sure take priority,” Shelby said, asked if an impeachment inquiry would grind the legislative agenda to a halt. “If they were to go down that road, it would be the order of the day.”

Sen. John Cornyn John CornynSenate GOP vows to quash impeachment articles Murphy blasts GOP on whistleblower response: 'We're watching this country turn into a banana republic' Trump walks tightrope on gun control MORE (Texas), a member of the GOP leadership, warned that the impeachment inquiry would “suck all the oxygen out of this place.”

“It’s clear to me that the Democrats disdain for the president exceeds their desire to do things like prescription drugs … or a highway bill or pass trade agreements like the [United States-Mexico-Canada Agreement (USMCA)]. This is going to make it almost impossible for us to do those things,” Cornyn added.

Congress is set to leave town for a two-week recess on Thursday. When they return they’ll face a Nov. 21 deadline to fund the government — an uphill fight given that the Senate hasn’t yet passed a single fiscal 2020 spending bill.

They also have a looming end-of-the-year fight on surveillance reforms, negotiations over potential prescription drug legislation and Republicans are growing increasingly antsy about the chances of passing Trump’s trade deal with Mexico and Canada.

Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell Addison (Mitch) Mitchell McConnellMcConnell hits Pelosi for having 'crumbled' to liberal pressure Senate GOP vows to quash impeachment articles Senate passes measure urging Trump officials to hand over whistleblower complaint MORE (R-Ky.) and Minority Leader Charles Schumer Charles (Chuck) Ellis SchumerToomey on gun reform: 'Beto O'Rourke is not helping' Schumer, Pelosi push Trump to back universal background check bill Sinema says she would back Kennedy in race against Markey MORE (D-N.Y.) on Tuesday faced multiple impeachment-related questions during their respective weekly press conferences — even before Pelosi formally announced the impeachment inquiry.

McConnell tried to shut down a question about what the Senate would do if the House sends over articles of impeachment, calling it “quite premature.”

“Wait a minute. What we have here is an allegation related to Ukrainian aid by a whistleblower. That's about all we know now. … I'm not going to address all of these various hypotheticals that have been aired,” he said.

But previewing the likely months-long fight that will loom over any legislation, the president on Tuesday fired off a string of tweets targeting House Democrats.

“They never even saw the transcript of the call. A total Witch Hunt!" Trump wrote in a string of tweets. “PRESIDENTIAL HARASSMENT!”

The decision to move forward with an impeachment inquiry against Trump comes amid reports that the president and his personal lawyer Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Democrats hesitant to go all-in on impeachment probe Trump defiant in face of impeachment inquiry Democratic senators request probe into whistleblower complaint MORE pressured Ukraine to investigate Vice President Biden and his son, Hunter Biden.

Trump indicated over the weekend that he had raised Biden during the call, but has denied allegations that he threatened to withhold aid to Ukraine unless they investigated the issue.

Trump on Tuesday agreed to release the transcript of his call, something congressional Republicans had urged him to do. But that did not slow momentum for impeachment that had been building for days.

The days-long swirl over the whistleblower complaint has already claimed one legislative agenda item. Senators involved with negotiating a potential deal on background checks with the Trump administration say they’ve largely gotten radio silence from the White House since last week.

“Unsurprisingly we haven't heard anything from the White House since Wednesday night. I think they’ve been consumed by this crisis over the weekend, so it would not be shocking to me if we didn’t hear anything on any other issue besides this one,” said Sen. Chris Murphy Christopher (Chris) Scott MurphySenate Democrats hesitant to go all-in on impeachment probe Democratic senator calls on House to form impeachment committee Russia summons US diplomat amid visa dispute MORE (D-Conn.).

When a reporter noted that Congress is about to leave for two weeks, he added: “I think some other issues have gotten in the way of our background checks negotiations. ...My feeling is they don’t have a lot of room to move legislative business this week.”

Murphy and Sens. Joe Manchin Joseph (Joe) ManchinSenate Democrats hesitant to go all-in on impeachment probe Senate confirms top Interior lawyer accused of lying to Congress Senate proposes billion for Trump border wall MORE (D-W.Va.) and Pat Toomey Patrick (Pat) Joseph ToomeyNSA improperly collected US phone records in October, new documents show Overnight Defense: Pick for South Korean envoy splits with Trump on nuclear threat | McCain blasts move to suspend Korean military exercises | White House defends Trump salute of North Korean general WH backpedals on Trump's 'due process' remark on guns MORE (R-Pa.) have been locked in talks for weeks with the White House to try to get an agreement in the wake of a recent spate of mass shootings in Dayton, Ohio, and El Paso and Odessa, Texas.

Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrDemocratic senators request probe into whistleblower complaint The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Association of Manufacturers - Trump defends Ukraine motives while attacking Biden Trump walks tightrope on gun control MORE met with Republicans about a potential proposal to expand background checks last week, and also huddled with Murphy, Manchin and Toomey last week.

White House legislative affairs director Eric Ueland, who was at the Senate GOP lunch on Tuesday, said talks were ongoing with lawmakers, but said they didn’t view the two-week recess as a make-or-break deadline for the chances of getting a deal.

“We continue to be engaged with the hill. We’re still working to try to explore if there are paths forward,” Ueland told reporters. “It’s not so much a question of whether or not they’re physically here.”

Manchin said on Tuesday he had not heard from the White House since last week.

Asked how the whistleblower scandal was impacting gun negotiations, Manchin responded, “Things have been kind of quiet.”