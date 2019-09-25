2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun'

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday seized on a newly released memorandum of a July phone call showing President TrumpDonald John TrumpAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE expressed hope that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could “look into” former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE.
Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers On The Money: Trump takes aim at China in UN address | Consumer confidence fell as trade tensions rose | Senate proposes billion for Trump border wall MORE (D-Mass.), one of the primary field’s front-runners and a fierce supporter of impeachment, called the transcript a “smoking gun,” adding that Trump “is in very deep jeopardy.”
This "transcript" itself is a smoking gun. If this is the version of events the president's team thinks is most favorable, he is in very deep jeopardy. We need to see the full whistleblower complaint and the administration needs to follow the law. Now. https://t.co/b56nLZZpRi— Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 25, 2019
“They admit it: Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to work with the U.S. Attorney General to investigate a political opponent. He must be impeached,” added Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Krystal Ball reacts to Biden's attacks on 'Medicare for All' Harris launches petition to start House impeachment proceedings against Trump MORE (D-Calif.).
They admit it: Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to work with the U.S. Attorney General to investigate a political opponent. He must be impeached. pic.twitter.com/JCjTbaQI8w— Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 25, 2019
“This is the smoking gun,” echoed former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, adding that Congress should cancel its upcoming recess to begin impeachment proceedings.
This is the smoking gun.— Julián Castro (@JulianCastro) September 25, 2019
Donald Trump pressured a foreign government to work with his Justice Department to investigate a political opponent.
Congress should cancel recess and begin impeachment proceedings immediately. #TrumpImpeachment pic.twitter.com/yUC0fJW40l
Other 2020 Democrats also weighed in on the document, with entrepreneur Tom SteyerThomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerPoll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens Analysis: 2020 digital spending vastly outpaces TV ads MORE labeling Trump a “traitor” over his request to Zelensky.
There it is. He did it. Donald Trump is a traitor. https://t.co/KcJrK0eQLy— Tom Steyer (@TomSteyer) September 25, 2019
This confirms what we already knew: President Trump asked a foreign power to investigate a political rival. He’s unfit for office and needs to be impeached. https://t.co/2px07X8N7K— Beto O'RourkeBeto O'Rourke2020 Democrats demand more after Trump authorizes release of Ukraine call Warren leads primary field by 8 points in California poll Warren hasn't secured the lead, but polls show she's gaining momentum MORE (@BetoORourke) September 25, 2019
This is how an incompetent mobster does business. https://t.co/KXXLLOUGwG— Steve BullockSteve BullockBullock: Only option is impeachment proceedings if Congress is denied whistleblower report Krystal Ball: Democrats on track to nominate Warren, lose to Trump The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens MORE (@GovernorBullock) September 25, 2019
Donald Trump is the most corrupt president in the modern history of this country.— Bernie SandersBernie SandersWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Mystery vaping deaths in House spotlight | CBO says fix backed by doctors for surprise medical bills would cost billions | VA pressured to ease rules on medical marijuana MORE (@BernieSanders) September 25, 2019
We said he’s been corrupting the office since the beginning. Today the White House agreed.— Cory BookerCory Anthony BookerPoll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Association of Manufacturers - Pelosi feels heat as Dems pursue whistleblower complaint Pressure on Pelosi to impeach Trump grows MORE (@CoryBooker) September 25, 2019
The five-page memorandum shows Trump asked Zelensky to look into Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a natural gas company on whose board Biden's son sat. No evidence has emerged that Biden, who is also a 2020 White House hopeful, was working with his son’s interests in mind.
“There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great," Trump said on the July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart. "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. ... It sounds horrible to me.”
The memorandum, which is not a verbatim transcript of the conversation, was released a day after Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump Centrist Democrats urge caution over impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Calif.) announced the House was launching a formal impeachment investigation that was triggered by Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Democrats have expressed concerns that Trump pressured Kiev into opening a probe into Biden and may have leveraged military aid to do so.
The conversation also led to a whistleblower complaint that expressed alarm over a “promise” Trump made. The White House will provided a copy of the complaint to Congress.