2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun'

By Tal Axelrod - 09/25/19 11:21 AM EDT
 
2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun'
© Getty Images

Several 2020 Democratic presidential candidates on Wednesday seized on a newly released memorandum of a July phone call showing President TrumpDonald John TrumpAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call'  Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE expressed hope that Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky could “look into” former Vice President Joe BidenJoe BidenAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call'  Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE

Sen. Elizabeth WarrenElizabeth Ann WarrenWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers On The Money: Trump takes aim at China in UN address | Consumer confidence fell as trade tensions rose | Senate proposes billion for Trump border wall MORE (D-Mass.), one of the primary field’s front-runners and a fierce supporter of impeachment, called the transcript a “smoking gun,” adding that Trump “is in very deep jeopardy.”

“They admit it: Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to work with the U.S. Attorney General to investigate a political opponent. He must be impeached,” added Sen. Kamala HarrisKamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Krystal Ball reacts to Biden's attacks on 'Medicare for All' Harris launches petition to start House impeachment proceedings against Trump MORE (D-Calif.).

“This is the smoking gun,” echoed former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, adding that Congress should cancel its upcoming recess to begin impeachment proceedings. 

Other 2020 Democrats also weighed in on the document, with entrepreneur Tom SteyerThomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerPoll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens Analysis: 2020 digital spending vastly outpaces TV ads MORE labeling Trump a “traitor” over his request to Zelensky.

The five-page memorandum shows Trump asked Zelensky to look into Biden’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor who was investigating a natural gas company on whose board Biden's son sat. No evidence has emerged that Biden, who is also a 2020 White House hopeful, was working with his son’s interests in mind.

“There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great," Trump said on the July 25 call with his Ukrainian counterpart. "Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it. ... It sounds horrible to me.” 

The memorandum, which is not a verbatim transcript of the conversation, was released a day after Speaker Nancy PelosiNancy PelosiAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call'  Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump Centrist Democrats urge caution over impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Calif.) announced the House was launching a formal impeachment investigation that was triggered by Trump’s dealings with Ukraine. Democrats have expressed concerns that Trump pressured Kiev into opening a probe into Biden and may have leveraged military aid to do so. 

The conversation also led to a whistleblower complaint that expressed alarm over a “promise” Trump made. The White House will provided a copy of the complaint to Congress.

Tags Ukraine Elizabeth Warren Kamala Harris Julian Castro Steve Bullock Beto O'Rourke Nancy Pelosi Donald Trump Tom Steyer Joe Biden Bernie Sanders Cory Booker Impeachment