Julián Castro calls on DOJ to investigate Barr after Ukraine call memo

White House hopeful Julián Castro called on the Justice Department’s inspector general to investigate Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrDemocratic senators request probe into whistleblower complaint The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Association of Manufacturers - Trump defends Ukraine motives while attacking Biden Trump walks tightrope on gun control MORE in light of a burgeoning scandal surrounding President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE’s dealings with Ukraine.

“The Attorney General has zero credibility, demonstrated by his handling of the Mueller Report,” Castro, a former secretary of Housing and Urban Development, tweeted Wednesday. “William Barr must recuse himself from any investigation involving Ukraine—and the DOJ’s Inspector General must investigate his conduct.”

The statement came in the aftermath of a five-page memorandum of a July call between President Trump and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which Trump said he would direct Barr to speak with Zelensky about opening a probe into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE and his son.

“There's a lot of talk about Biden's son, that Biden stopped the prosecution and a lot of people want to find out about that so whatever you can do with the Attorney General would be great,” Trump said on the July 25 call. “Biden went around bragging that he stopped the prosecution so if you can look into it... It sounds horrible to me.”

“I will have Mr. Giuliani give you a call and I am also going to have Attorney General Barr call and we will get to the bottom of it. I'm sure you will figure it out,” Trump added, referring to Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Democrats hesitant to go all-in on impeachment probe Trump defiant in face of impeachment inquiry Democratic senators request probe into whistleblower complaint MORE, his personal lawyer.

Trump’s gripes with Biden center around his claims that Biden abused his power when he lobbied Ukraine to fire a prosecutor who was investigating a natural gas company on whose board his son sat. No evidence has emerged that Biden was working with his son’s interests in mind.

The Justice Department was further thrust into the spotlight Wednesday when it announced it had declined to pursue an investigation into whether the call violated campaign finance law, determining that “no further action was warranted” after it received a whistleblower complaint expressing alarm over the conversation.

Democrats have panned Trump for requesting Ukraine investigate a political rival, with some suggesting he threatened to leverage military aid to Kiev contingent on Zelensky’s compliance and have called on Barr to testify in front of Congress over the scandal.

“I asked Attorney General Barr in May: did the White House ever ask him to investigate anyone? He wouldn't answer Barr needs to come back to Congress and answer that question again. Under oath. This time, he better have an answer,” Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Krystal Ball reacts to Biden's attacks on 'Medicare for All' Harris launches petition to start House impeachment proceedings against Trump MORE (D-Calif.), another White House contender, warned.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump Centrist Democrats urge caution over impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Calif.) Tuesday announced that House Democrats would open a formal impeachment investigation into Trump over his conversation with Zelensky.