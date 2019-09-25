Trump PAC releasing ad calling for Biden investigation

A top super PAC supporting President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE’s reelection campaign will release a new ad on Wednesday urging Congress to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE’s role in the firing of a Ukrainian prosecutor.

The six-figure advertisement from the Great America PAC comes as Trump faces an impeachment inquiry over his own communications with Ukraine.

A White House memo released Wednesday on a July 25 phone call between Trump and Ukraine's president showed Trump pressing the Ukrainian leader to investigate Biden.

The new ad will run online and on Fox News Channel. It pushes for a federal investigation into Biden and his son Hunter Biden, who was on the board of directors for a Ukrainian energy company when his father was vice president.

“What does white privilege really look like?” the ad says. “Weeks after Joe Biden visits China as vice president, his son secures a private billion-dollar deal with the Bank of China. After Biden is named America’s top diplomat to Ukraine, his son joins Ukraine’s largest private gas producer with no relevant experience and lands another million-dollar deal. And before Ukraine’s top prosecutor can investigate the shady dealings of Biden’s son, he gets the prosecutor fired, then brags about it.”

There is no evidence that Joe Biden pressed Ukraine to fire the prosecutor to protect his son. The Obama administration has long said it pushed to get the prosecutor fired for not doing enough to root out corruption in Ukraine.

While some have alleged that Hunter Biden’s position with the Ukrainian energy company was a conflict of interest, there is no evidence of wrongdoing.

The ad includes a video clip of Joe Biden speaking to the Council on Foreign Relations talking about how he threatened to withhold money to Ukraine and bragging about getting the prosecutor fired.

“I said I’m telling you, you’re not getting a billion dollars,” Biden says in the ad. “I said you’re not getting a billion and I’m going to be leaving here in six hours, if the prosecutor is not fired, you’re not getting the money. Well son of a bitch. He got fired.”

“Instead of another failed presidential witch hunt, House Democrats should investigate one of their own — Joe Biden,” the ad concludes.

Biden’s national press secretary TJ Ducklo fired back, saying the ad makes Trump and his allies seem “panicked” over the prospect of facing Biden.

"Donald Trump and his campaign aren't doing a very good job hiding how panicked they are about facing Joe Biden,” Ducklo said. “So panicked that they continue to lie about claims that have been universally debunked by multiple news outlets. Today's ad further affirms what we already know: VP Biden will beat Donald Trump like a drum next November, and the Trump team knows it too."

Trump and his allies are promoting Biden’s work in Ukraine after the House on Tuesday officially moved forward with an impeachment inquiry spurred by a whistleblower report alleging that Trump pressured the Ukrainian president to investigate Biden and his son.

The document released by the White House on Wednesday confirmed that Trump told Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky that his personal attorney Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiSenate Democrats hesitant to go all-in on impeachment probe Trump defiant in face of impeachment inquiry Democratic senators request probe into whistleblower complaint MORE and Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrDemocratic senators request probe into whistleblower complaint The Hill's Morning Report - Presented by National Association of Manufacturers - Trump defends Ukraine motives while attacking Biden Trump walks tightrope on gun control MORE would be in touch about furthering the investigation.

The president had previously threatened to withhold military aid from Ukraine, and Democrats say the pressure to investigate Biden is evidence of a quid pro quo.

But many Democrats also say that Trump raising the possibility of an investigation into a political rival on a call with a foreign leader is sufficient evidence of wrongdoing, whether there was an explicit quid pro quo or not.

Trump’s allies, however, are digging in on Biden being the point person for the Obama administration in Ukraine at a time when his son was on the board of directors for a company that was owned by a Ukrainian oligarch who was under investigation for corruption.

The Great America PAC has launched a website to go with the ad that includes a petition urging Congress to open an investigation.

“A congressional investigation into Joe Biden’s actions surrounding his son’s international business is far more warranted than a second failed witch hunt of the President,” said Ed Rollins, chairman of Great America PAC. “Knowing House Democrats will likely ignore Biden’s potentially corrupt behavior, we plan to make sure voters are well aware of the scandal.”

The Great America PAC has raised and spent more than $35 million in support of Trump over the past three years.

Their first ad of the 2020 cycle was called “Creepy Joe” and took aim at allegations from women who said Biden’s public touching had made them feel uncomfortable.