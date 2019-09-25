Cindy McCain: I can see Arizona 'going Democrat' in 2020

Cindy McCain said Wednesday she believes Arizona may vote for Democrats in the 2020 election, when the GOP is hoping to lock down the state for President Trump Donald John TrumpAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE and Senate Republicans.

“I can see [Arizona] going Democrat, I really can,” McCain said in an interview for Politico's "Women Rule" podcast. “I’m not saying I want that, but I can see it happening.”

McCain attributed her prediction to a combination of the state’s growing Hispanic population and what she said was increased alienation from the party among moderates.

“We have a huge Hispanic population now that have found their voice in politics, number one. And number two, we have on my side of the aisle — on the Republican side — we see a local party in Arizona that’s not functioning well, and it’s excluding people,” she said.

“If you’re not walking the line, then you’re out. That’s just not right. That’s not the party that my husband and I belonged to.”

Trump is seeking to carry Arizona amid his reelection efforts in 2020 after winning the state by less than 4 points over Democratic nominee Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonMcConnell hits Pelosi for having 'crumbled' to liberal pressure Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Hillary Clinton backs impeachment inquiry into Trump MORE in 2016.

Sen. Martha McSally Martha Elizabeth McSallyArizona Democrats push Sinema censure vote off until January Pence taps former DHS spokeswoman as his new press secretary Arizona Democratic Party will hold vote to censure Sinema MORE (R), who was tapped the fill the late Sen. John McCain John Sidney McCainUkraine scandal shows that foreign influence is a bipartisan affair America's newest comedy troupe: House GOP Michelle Malkin knocks Cokie Roberts shortly after her death: 'One of the first guilty culprits of fake news' MORE's (R-Ariz.) seat, is also battling ahead of a special election in the state to fill the remainder of his term until 2022.

The state has been won by a Republican presidential candidate going back to the 1950s, with the exception of the 1996 election when Bill Clinton William (Bill) Jefferson ClintonConsequential GOP class of 1994 all but disappears 25 years of championing successful community development NY prosecutors ask judge to dismiss Trump suit over subpoena for tax returns MORE narrowly won the state.

But while Arizona has largely gone for Republicans in most recent election cycles, Democrats have seen opportunities to grow their support in the state.

Democratic Sen. Kyrsten Sinema won election last year to replace retiring Sen. Jeff Flake Jeffrey (Jeff) Lane FlakeFlake donates to Democratic sheriff being challenged by Arpaio in Arizona The Hill's Morning Report - Trump says US-China trade talks to resume, hails potential trade with Japan, UK Joe Arpaio to run for Maricopa County sheriff in 2020 MORE (R-Ariz.), marking the first time a Democrat had won an open Senate seat in the state since 1976.

In the podcast interview this week, Cindy McCain was also asked about Trump's public feud with her husband following his death last year from brain cancer.

Since his death, Trump has repeatedly castigated the late GOP senator, saying earlier this year that he was “never a fan” of John McCain.

Cindy McCain said in the interview that while she found such incidents “frustrating” she has no intention of publicly engaging with the president.

“As far as I’m concerned, for me, it doesn’t do me any good to dwell on the past or dwell on anything that’s been negative or positive or whatever it may be,” she said. “I want this country to move forward. I want this country to be the vision that my husband had for it."

While Cindy McCain has largely declined to publicly weigh in on Trump's past comments, her daughter Meghan McCain Meghan Marguerite McCainMeghan McCain, Ana Navarro get heated over whistleblower debate Meghan McCain: Lewandowski Senate run would be 'an absolutely ridiculous crap show' Meghan McCain swipes at Sanders: 'Don't you dare lecture Biden about cancer' MORE has responded to Trump before, including calling him "a child."

She said earlier this year that her father "would think it was so hilarious that our president was so jealous of him that he was dominating the news cycle in death."