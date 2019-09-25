Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers On The Money: Trump takes aim at China in UN address | Consumer confidence fell as trade tensions rose | Senate proposes billion for Trump border wall MORE (D-Mass.) has closed in on former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenAmash responds to Trump: 'It's not about the transcript of a call' Warren announces expansion of presidential campaign Colbert on Ukraine controversy: 'It might be the thing' that gets Trump MORE’s lead in the Democratic presidential primary as the two top-tier candidates pull ahead of the rest of the field, according to a new poll.

Biden and Warren are both the first-choice candidate of 25 percent of Democratic voters, based on an Economist-YouGov poll released Wednesday.

Biden had been at 25 percent in last week’s poll, but it’s a 6-point jump for Warren, who was at 19 percent last week.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren announces expansion of presidential campaign Sanders campaign unveils endorsements from 85 Iowa union workers Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Mystery vaping deaths in House spotlight | CBO says fix backed by doctors for surprise medical bills would cost billions | VA pressured to ease rules on medical marijuana MORE (I-Vt.) trails the leading Democrats by 9 points, at 16 percent. It’s a 1-point drop for Sanders, based on the weekly poll tracker.

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Saagar Enjeti rips media coverage of Biden, Warren Poll: Biden holds 12-point lead over Democratic field as Warren edges up to second MORE (D) and Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisPoll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Krystal Ball reacts to Biden's attacks on 'Medicare for All' Harris launches petition to start House impeachment proceedings against Trump MORE (D-Calif.) round out the top of the field at 7 percent and 6 percent, respectively.

No other candidate polled above 2 percent.

Warren’s support is also more evenly distributed between Americans of different ages, while Biden’s support is largest among older voters and Sanders is most popular with younger Democrats, based on the poll.

The poll found Warren has 24 percent support among voters 18 to 29 and 31 percent from voters 65 and older. Biden has just 9 percent of support from voters 18 to 29, and Sanders has just 5 percent of voters 65 and older.

Biden maintains the largest support from black voters, though, at 34 percent, based on the poll.

The poll was conducted from Sept. 22 to 24. It surveyed 1,500 people and 1,198 registered voters. There is a margin of error of 2.8 percentage points and 2.9 percentage points for registered voters.