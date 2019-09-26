Price throws name in ring for Georgia Senate appointment

Former Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Tom Price Thomas (Tom) Edmunds PriceTom Price: The fiscal crisis at hand The Hill's Morning Report — Hurricane headed for Florida changes Trump's travel plans The Hill's Morning Report - Gillibrand drops out as number of debaters shrinks MORE has thrown his name in the ring to replace retiring GOP Sen. Johnny Isakson Johnny IsaksonVeterans groups push VA to follow through on reforms Collins seeks appointment to Isakson seat McBath passes on running for Senate MORE (Ga.), the Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported Thursday.

Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp (R) will pick Isakson's successor, who will then face an election in November, 2020.

Kemp has launched a website where Republicans who want to be considered for the opening may submit their resumes, and more than 200 people have already done so.

Price, a former six-term congressman, joins other high-profile GOP hopefuls including Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) and Georgia Public Service Commissioner Tim Echols.

Price resigned from his role in the Trump administration in 2017 after uproar over his use of private jets for official business. He reportedly owes HHS $341,000 for the 20 flights that violated federal requirements. Price has already voluntarily repaid the government around $60,000.

Isakson announced his plans to leave the Senate in late August, citing his health struggles after breaking ribs in a fall in July. He has also been diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease and recently underwent kidney surgery.