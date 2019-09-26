Warren volunteer dies in Iowa traffic accident

A volunteer for Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren could become the next Pied Piper of American decline Jonathan Van Ness endorses Warren over her health care plan Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call MORE's (D-Mass.) presidential campaign died in a car crash earlier this week.

The Omaha World-Herald reported that Zachary Crombie Presberg's car collided with two semitrucks in Pottawattamie County east of Omaha on Monday evening.

ADVERTISEMENT

Warren's campaign said that Presberg, 22, was a native of Piedmont, Calif. and graduate of Lawrence University.

He joined her campaign in the summer as an organizing fellow and continued as a volunteer after his fellowship ended.

In a statement Warren said: "Bruce and I are heartbroken over Zac’s passing and offer our deepest condolences to his parents, family and friends."

"Through his dedication and volunteerism, Zac represented the very best of us," she added.