Sanders: Whistleblower complaint only 'the tip of an iceberg' of Trump corruption

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll MORE (I-Vt.), a 2020 presidential candidate, said the allegations included in a whistleblower complaint about President Trump’s communications with Ukraine point to a larger culture of corruption in the Trump administration.

“This whistleblower complaint is only the tip of an iceberg of corrupt, illegal and immoral behavior by this president. What the House must do is thoroughly investigate Trump’s cover-up of this call and his other attempts to use government resources to help his re-election campaign,” Sanders said in a statement Thursday. “The public deserves to have full transparency regarding Trump's abuse of office.”

Other primary candidates, including Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFive things to know about Trump's call with Ukraine leader Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead MORE (D-Calif.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens The Hill's Campaign Report: De Blasio drops out | Warren gains support from black voters | Sanders retools campaign team | Warning signs for Tillis in NC Williamson: Climate change result of an 'amoral' economic system MORE (D-Ohio) also hit Trump over the allegations in the complaint.

"It’s increasingly clear that Trump is not only unfit for office—he’s an active national security threat," Castro tweeted.

Ryan said the complaint showed the administration acting in "third-rate, banana republic behavior."

The complaint was declassified and released to the public Thursday, after members of the House and Senate Intelligence committees read it Wednesday evening.

The complaint discusses a call Trump had with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky and alleges White House officials intervened to “lock down” records of the call. The White House released a partial memorandum of the call on Wednesday.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump after the filing of the complaint. It is not yet clear if the scope of the inquiry will be focused solely on the allegations over Trump’s communication with Ukraine.