Harris on whistleblower complaint: 'This is a cover-up'

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFive things to know about Trump's call with Ukraine leader Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead MORE (D-Calif.), a Democratic presidential candidate, said Thursday the whistleblower complaint over President Trump’s alleged misconduct in his communications with Ukraine is "a cover-up."

The complaint released Thursday discusses Trump’s call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky — in which Trump asked the foreign leader to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE — and also alleges White House officials were asked to remove the transcript of the call.

“This is a cover-up,” Harris tweeted Thursday, along with a picture of a highlighted portion of the complaint.

This is a cover-up. pic.twitter.com/PiLn9noact — Kamala Harris (@KamalaHarris) September 26, 2019

Harris highlighted the section of the nine-page complaint, which was declassified Thursday, that reads, "White House officials told me that they were 'directed' by White House lawyers to remove the electronic transcript from the computer system in which such transcripts are typically stored for coordination, finalization, and distribution to Cabinet-level officials."

Harris, a member of the Senate Judiciary Committee, in a separate tweet from her official Senate account also renewed her call for Attorney General William Barr William Pelham BarrMurphy: Background check talks continue despite Trump Ukraine criticism The Memo: Trump troubles deepen amid Ukraine storm Zelensky adviser: Ukraine 'understood' discussing Biden was condition for talking to Trump MORE to testify before Congress.

She included a highlighted portion of the complaint that alleges Barr “appears to be involved as well.”

I’ll say it again: Barr must come before Congress to testify under oath. pic.twitter.com/6TNAf05bJl — Kamala Harris (@SenKamalaHarris) September 26, 2019

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE (D-Calif.) announced this week the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into the president amid allegations raised by the complaint.

Other White House hopefuls, including Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll MORE (I-Vt.), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro and Rep. Tim Ryan Timothy (Tim) John RyanThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens The Hill's Campaign Report: De Blasio drops out | Warren gains support from black voters | Sanders retools campaign team | Warning signs for Tillis in NC Williamson: Climate change result of an 'amoral' economic system MORE (D-Ohio), called out Trump’s alleged misconduct after reading the complaint.

Sanders said it’s “only the tip of an iceberg of corrupt, illegal and immoral behavior by this president,” and Ryan called it “third-rate, banana republic behavior." Castro said the complaint shows Trump is an “active national security threat.”