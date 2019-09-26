Warren: Trump will 'continue to commit crimes' if not held accountable

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren could become the next Pied Piper of American decline Jonathan Van Ness endorses Warren over her health care plan Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call MORE (D-Mass.), a presidential candidate, joined the chorus of Democrats renewing a push for President Trump Donald John TrumpWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE’s impeachment Thursday after the release of the whistleblower complaint on his interactions with the leader of Ukraine.

The unidentified whistleblower alleges White House officials attempted to hide a transcript of a call showing Trump asking Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE, also a 2020 hopeful.

“Donald Trump believes he is above the law—and he will continue to commit crimes from the White House until we hold him accountable,” Warren tweeted, with a link to the complaint.

Donald Trump believes he is above the law—and he will continue to commit crimes from the White House until we hold him accountable. The House needs to vote on articles of impeachment—and when it comes to the Senate, I will do what the Constitution requires. — Elizabeth Warren (@ewarren) September 26, 2019

The nine-page whistleblower complaint was declassified Thursday after members of the Senate and House Intelligence committees reviewed it Wednesday.

It discussed Trump’s call with Zelensky, which the White House released a partial memorandum of Wednesday, as well as alleges White House officials intervened to “lock down” records of the call.

“Donald Trump solicited foreign interference in our elections from the Oval Office. He attempted to cover up his actions. And his appointees intervened, against the law, to attempt to suppress this whistleblower complaint,” Warren said.

Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE (D-Calif.) announced on Tuesday the House would launch a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump amid the new allegations. More Democrats joined the call for an impeachment inquiry after the complaint was filed, but it is still facing strong pushback from Republicans.

Several White House hopefuls hit the president over the allegations in the complaint, including some of Warren’s Senate colleagues.

Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Trump enablers 'will go down in history as despicable actors' 2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Poll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire MORE (D-N.J.) said in a statement it paints a “sobering picture of a president abusing his power,” while Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFive things to know about Trump's call with Ukraine leader Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead MORE (D-Calif.) said the complaint shows “a cover-up.”

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll MORE (I-Vt.) said the complaint is only the “tip of an iceberg” of corruption in the Trump administration that should be thoroughly investigated.