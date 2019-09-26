Biden to attend fundraiser at home of Paramount CEO

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE will reportedly attend a fundraising event at the Paramount Pictures CEO's house in California next month.

Biden will attend the event at the home of Jim Gianopulos and his wife Ann on Oct. 10 as part of his presidential run, Deadline reported. The event will be part of a California trip.

ADVERTISEMENT

There will be other co-hosts, including Jeffrey and Marilyn Katzenberg, Tom Rothman and Jessica Harper, James Costos and Michael Smith, Matt Rutler, and Josh and Lisa Grode, according to Deadline.

CNBC first reported the Biden campaign was planning to attend a fundraising event hosted by the Paramount CEO.

Biden, who currently is traveling throughout the Golden State, will hold other fundraising events and also appear for an interview on "Jimmy Kimmel James (Jimmy) Christian KimmelThe Hill's Campaign Report: North Carolina special election poses test for GOP ahead of 2020 The Hill's Morning Report — The wall problem confronting Dems and the latest on Dorian Colbert questions Biden over gaffes: 'Are you going nuts?' MORE Live!," according to Deadline.