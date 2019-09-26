Biden holds double-digit lead in Democratic primary

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE holds a double-digit lead against his closest rivals for the Democratic presidential nomination.

But there are signs Biden's support may be slipping, according to a new Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released exclusively to The Hill.

The poll showed Biden with 28 percent support among registered Democratic voters, a 4-point drop since last month when a similar survey showed him at 32 percent. He’s trailed by Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren could become the next Pied Piper of American decline Jonathan Van Ness endorses Warren over her health care plan Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll MORE (I-Vt.), who registered 17 percent and 16 percent, respectively.

No other candidate registered double digits. Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFive things to know about Trump's call with Ukraine leader Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead MORE (D-Calif.), the fourth-place finisher in the poll, notched 6 percent, while three other candidates, South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll Biden leads Democratic field by double digits in Maryland: poll MORE, former Rep. Beto O’Rourke (D-Texas) and entrepreneur Andrew Yang Andrew YangVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Biden leads 2020 Democrats by 2 points as Warren surges Yang backs impeachment effort: 'There have to be limits' MORE, tied for fifth place with 3 percent each.

Only three others, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Trump enablers 'will go down in history as despicable actors' 2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Poll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire MORE (D-N.J.) and billionaire philanthropist Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr Steyer2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Poll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire The Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens MORE, registered above 1 percent in the poll, taking 2 percent support each.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed 693 registered Democratic voters from Sept. 22-24, and does not report a margin of error.

While Biden still leads in the poll, there were positive signs for Warren, who gained 4 points since a Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey conducted last month. The Massachusetts senator saw her support among black voters, a key Democratic voting bloc, more than double, ticking up from 6 percent in August to 13 percent at the end of September.

She also saw a 6-point gain among white voters, jumping from 15 percent in August to 21 percent in September, the poll shows. Biden, meanwhile, lost 10 points among white voters, falling from 35 percent last month to 25 percent now.

“We confirm that Biden is holding on, but Warren is surging as she develops a national following within the primary electorate,” Mark Penn Mark PennWarren shows signs of broadening her base Poll: Trump's approval steady despite deepening economic fears Poll: Gun violence turning into top issue for voters in 2020 MORE, the co-director of the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll, said. “The Sanders campaign could be in real trouble if they do not stem the tide soon.”

The poll follows on the heels of a slew of other surveys showing Warren taking the lead from Biden. A Des Moines Register/CNN/Mediacom poll released last weekend showed her at 22 percent support, edging out Biden at 20 percent. And a Monmouth University poll found her leading Biden in New Hampshire, 27 percent to 25 percent.

Likewise, a Quinnipiac University national poll released on Wednesday showed Warren leading the pack with 27 percent support. Biden came in second place in that survey, with 25 percent support.

Still, the Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey released on Thursday showed that a plurality of voters — 34 percent — perceive Biden as the candidate with the best chance of defeating President Trump Donald John TrumpWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE in 2020. Sanders and Warren are statistically tied for second place on that front, scoring 12 percent and 11 percent, respectively.

The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll surveyed 693 registered Democratic voters from Sept. 22-24. The poll is a collaboration of the Center for American Political Studies at Harvard University and The Harris Poll. The Hill will be working with Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll throughout 2019.

Full poll results will be posted online later this week. The Harvard CAPS/Harris Poll survey is an online sample drawn from the Harris Panel and weighted to reflect known demographics. As a representative online sample, it does not report a probability confidence interval.