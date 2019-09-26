Poll: Four Democrats beat Trump by double digits in Virginia

Four Democratic presidential candidates beat President Trump by double digits in a general election mock-up in Virginia, according to a new poll.

Former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE had the biggest lead over Trump, at 18 points, according to a University of Mary Washington poll released Thursday. Biden had 55 percent compared to Trump’s 37 percent.

Sens. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll MORE (I-Vt.) and Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren could become the next Pied Piper of American decline Jonathan Van Ness endorses Warren over her health care plan Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call MORE (D-Mass.) both beat Trump by 15 points, with 53 percent of support from Virginia voters compared to Trump’s 38 percent. ADVERTISEMENT

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFive things to know about Trump's call with Ukraine leader Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead MORE (D-Calif.) led Trump by 12 points in the state, with 50 percent compared to the president’s 38 percent, based on the poll.

No other candidates were listed in the published poll. The Hill reached out to clarify if the poll surveyed voters about other primary candidates, but the professor to whom the poll directs questions was not immediately available.

The poll was conducted by Research America Inc. between Sept. 3-15. It surveyed 1,009 adults 18 or over in Virginia. The margin of error is 3.1 percentage points, and the results are weighted to correct “known demographic discrepancies.”

The poll was conducted before the House launched a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

On Tuesday Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE (D-Calif.) announced the official inquiry, amid new allegations that Trump asked Ukraine to investigate Biden. A copy of a whistleblower complaint released Thursday also alleges White House officials were directed to remove electronic transcripts of Trump's call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky.