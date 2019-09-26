Buttigieg expands campaign staff in Nevada

South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegPoll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll Biden leads Democratic field by double digits in Maryland: poll MORE (D) is expanding his presidential campaign’s staff in the early caucus state of Nevada as he seeks to break out of the primary field’s middle tier.

The Buttigieg campaign said in a statement it will have 10 offices open across the Silver State by the middle of October to help add to its 35-member staff there. It announced the hires of Travis Brock, the Nevada Democratic Party’s former executive director, as the campaign’s national director overseeing its caucus efforts, including in crucial early nominating states, and Juan Carlos Perez as national Latinx engagement director, among others.

“From the gun violence epidemic to the climate crisis, we’ve seen firsthand in Nevada what the political stalemate in Washington has left behind,” Paul Selberg, the Buttigieg campaign’s Nevada state director, said in a statement. “As a mayor and a veteran, Pete understands the urgency of the moment we are in, and offers bold solutions to the issues that have plagued our state.

“With our strong and talented team, we will continue to spread Pete’s vision from Las Vegas to Elko to win the era and build a better future for our country.”

The announcement comes just before Buttigieg travels to Nevada on Saturday for campaign events in Reno.

Nevada will hold the third nominating contest of the 2020 primaries, behind the Iowa caucuses and the New Hampshire primary. The state will be a crucial test for each campaign’s support among Hispanics, who make up roughly 30 percent of the state’s population.

“Frankly, Nevadans and voters across the nation are just starting to tune into this race,” Selberg told The Associated Press.

Though Buttigieg shot to national prominence early in the 2020 cycle with a string of viral moments and outpaced every other 2020 contender in fundraising for 2019’s second quarter, he has seen his poll numbers plateau in recent months, consistently falling behind former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE and Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren could become the next Pied Piper of American decline Jonathan Van Ness endorses Warren over her health care plan Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call MORE (D-Mass.) and Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll MORE (I-Vt.).

A USA Today–Suffolk University Political Research Center poll released Tuesday found Buttigieg at just over 3 percent in Nevada.