Clinton predicts 'illegitimate president' Trump will lose in 2020

Former Secretary of State Hillary Clinton Hillary Diane Rodham ClintonCindy McCain: I can see Arizona 'going Democrat' in 2020 Big Ben cookies for Hillary, lime sorbet for Nancy: Longtime WH pastry chef releases update to popular cookbook Clinton tweets support for impeachment after White House releases call details MORE (D) on Thursday predicted an election defeat for President Trump Donald John TrumpWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE, telling "CBS This Morning" in an interview that the factors that contributed to her 2016 defeat to Trump would not happen again.

Asked by CBS whether she worried Trump would be reelected, Clinton replied that she was not, adding that the "many funny things" that occurred during her campaign for president, an apparent reference to Russian interference efforts, would not carry Trump to success in 2020.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I believe that, look there were many funny things that happened in my election that will not happen again. And I’m hoping that both the public and press understand the way Trump plays the game,” she told CBS.

Clinton joined other Democrats this week including Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE (D-Calif.) in supporting the House's now-launched impeachment inquiry of the president. Many Democrats point to Trump's latest scandal surrounding his conversation with Ukraine's president about an investigation into former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE (D) as a clear attempt to solicit foreign interference in the 2020 election.

“My view is that, given the latest revelation, which is such a blatant effort to use his presidential position to advance his personal and political interests, there should be an impeachment inquiry opened,” she told CBS in the interview.

"I don’t care if you’re for the [Democrats] or you’re a Republican, when the president of the United States, who has taken an oath to protect and defend the constitution, uses his position to in effect extort a foreign government for his political purposes, I think that is very much what the founders worried about in high crimes and misdemeanors," Clinton continued.

Trump and Republican allies of the White House have argued that a memo detailing his call with Ukraine's president did not show an attempt by Trump to hinge military support for Ukraine on the country launching an investigation into Biden, while Democrats have argued the opposite.

Some Republicans, however, including Sen. Ben Sasse Benjamin (Ben) Eric SasseThe Memo: Trump troubles deepen amid Ukraine storm GOP senator on whistleblower complaint: 'There's obviously lots that's very troubling there' Manufacturing group leads coalition to urge Congress to reauthorize Ex-Im Bank MORE (R-Neb.) have called details of the call troubling.