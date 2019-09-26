Sanders calls Eugene Scalia's Labor Dept. confirmation 'obscene'

Democratic presidential hopeful Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll MORE (I-Vt.) blasted Eugene Scalia on Thursday after he was confirmed by the Senate to lead the Department of Labor, calling his nomination "obscene."

Sanders noted in a tweet that Scalia, the son of the late Supreme Court Justice Antonin Scalia, previously worked in legal and lobbying roles on behalf of major companies such as Facebook and investment bank Goldman Sachs before he was tapped to join the Trump administration.

"As a corporate lawyer and lobbyist, Eugene Scalia made millions working for Chevron, Goldman Sachs, Facebook and other huge corporations, helping them undermine health and safety regulations," Sanders tweeted.

"So naturally he's Trump's pick to lead the Labor Department. Obscene," he added.

As a corporate lawyer and lobbyist, Eugene Scalia made millions working for Chevron, Goldman Sachs, Facebook and other huge corporations, helping them undermine health and safety regulations.



So naturally he's Trump's pick to lead the Labor Department. Obscene. https://t.co/KDx4M6EN4B — Bernie Sanders (@SenSanders) September 26, 2019

The Senate voted earlier Thursday to confirm Scalia to replace former Labor Secretary Alexander Acosta Alex Alexander AcostaSenate panel advances Trump Labor pick Scalia Democrats hit Scalia over LGBTQ rights Trump officially nominates Eugene Scalia as Labor secretary pick MORE, who left the department amid questions over his role in a 2008 plea deal for disgraced financier and accused sex trafficker Jeffrey Epstein.

The vote was 53-44 and along party lines, with Sanders among three senators who did not vote Thursday, the others being fellow Democratic presidential candidates Sens. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren could become the next Pied Piper of American decline Jonathan Van Ness endorses Warren over her health care plan Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call MORE (D-Mass.) and Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerBooker: Trump enablers 'will go down in history as despicable actors' 2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Poll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire MORE (D-N.J.).

Sanders was on the campaign trail during the vote. A spokesperson noted his vote against Scalia would not have changed the outcome of the nominee's confirmation in the GOP-led Senate. The aide noted that Sanders previously voted by proxy against Scalia in committee.

During a confirmation hearing last week, Democrats raised questions about Scalia's positions on LGBT and disability rights. The Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee approved Scalia for Labor chief earlier this week, sending his nomination to the full Senate.

A Labor Department spokesperson said the department could not comment on Sanders's tweet Thursday.