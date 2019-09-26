Warren responds to report that Wall Street Democratic donors may back Trump: 'I'm not afraid'

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenElizabeth Warren could become the next Pied Piper of American decline Jonathan Van Ness endorses Warren over her health care plan Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call MORE (D-Mass.) on Thursday brushed off a report that Democratic Wall Street donors may support President Trump over her if she's the Democratic presidential nominee in 2020.

“I'm fighting for an economy and a government that works for all of us, not just the wealthy and well-connected,” Warren tweeted with a link to the CNBC report that quoted anonymous donors.

“I'm not afraid of anonymous quotes, and wealthy donors don't get to buy this process. I won't back down from fighting for the big, structural change we need.”

Warren’s political career and White House bid have largely centered around fighting big banks and corporations, with her pledging to not hold big-money fundraisers for her presidential campaign.

Her proposed "wealth tax" has been a cornerstone of her agenda and calls for taxing wealth valued at between $50 million and $1 billion at a rate of 2 percent, with the tax rising to 3 percent for net worth more than $1 billion.

The CNBC report cited “several high-dollar Democratic donors and fundraisers in the business community” who said they’d support Trump’s reelection over Warren if she is the chosen nominee, the outlet reported.

Warren, who has risen in polls in the crowded Democratic primary field in recent weeks, made a similar point earlier this month when she responded to a CNBC report claiming that Wall Street executives were "fearful" of a potential Warren presidency.

“I’m Elizabeth Warren and I approve this message,” she tweeted, with a link to the clip.

At least one senior private equity executive told CNBC on Wednesday that they would "help" Trump over Warren. The outlet noted that the executive made the comment a day after Speaker Nancy Pelosi Nancy PelosiWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE (D-Calif.) announced a formal impeachment inquiry into Trump.

Warren has surged toward the top of the Democratic primary field, and is competing primarily against former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE and Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersVoter support for universal basic income grows: poll Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead Warren surges to 9-point lead in California poll MORE (I-Vt.) for support in the race.

Warren has been closing in on Biden’s lead in the race, with some recent early-state polls showing the senator pulling ahead of him.

The RealClearPolitics polling index has Warren trailing Biden in national polling by 7.3 points, 28.4 percent to 21.1 percent.