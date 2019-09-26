Harris calls for NY bar association probe into Giuliani

Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisFive things to know about Trump's call with Ukraine leader Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead MORE (D-Calif.) on Thursday called for a probe by the New York State Bar Association into Rudy Giuliani Rudy GiulianiMurphy: Background check talks continue despite Trump Ukraine criticism Hacker changes Seattle road sign to say 'Impeach the bastard' Pence: Trump has been 'completely vindicated' with Ukraine call readout MORE amid scrutiny over a call with Ukraine's president in which President Trump Donald John TrumpWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE encouraged the foreign leader to speak with his personal attorney about a potential investigation.

"The New York Bar Association needs to investigate Giuliani and probably disbar him," Harris, a former attorney general in California who is running for president, said during an interview on MSNBC's "Hardball."

WATCH: Sen. Harris calls for investigation into Rudy Giuliani's interactions with Ukrainian officials. pic.twitter.com/tYY82Jg8jF — MSNBC (@MSNBC) September 26, 2019

"Rudy Giuliani really ought to stop talking and get a lawyer," Harris said during a separate interview on CNN, touting her call for the State Department's inspector general to also launch a probe into the former New York City mayor's Ukraine efforts.

"I'm calling for the IG to investigate if any State officials worked with Giuliani to help him with his personal quest, but I am also saying...the state bar of New York needs to investigate Rudy Giuliani."

Asked if he should lose his license, Harris said there should be an investigation.

"Rudy Giuliani really ought to stop talking and get a lawyer."@KamalaHarris calls for an investigation into whether the President's personal lawyer used government resources for political gain, saying also that Giuliani should be investigated by the New York State Bar. pic.twitter.com/CKFwoJq4FI — Anderson Cooper 360° (@AC360) September 27, 2019

The Democratic presidential candidate's remarks follow a whistleblower complaint released Thursday alleging that two State Department officials spoke to Giuliani "in an attempt to 'contain the damage' to U.S. national security" over his communication with Ukraine.

Giuliani has denied the allegations, telling CNN earlier Thursday that he had “no knowledge of any of that crap.”

“At no time did either one of them say they wanted to contain damage," Giuliani said. "At no time did the State Department in communication with me ever relay any of that information you're talking about."

Harris called for federal and state probes into Giuliani following reports that the Trump lawyer mounted an extensive effort to push Ukrainian officials to investigate former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower complaint declassified on eve of high-stakes testimony Ocasio-Cortez on impeachment: 'I think the ground has shifted' Democrats ask Pentagon to probe delayed Ukraine aid MORE and the Democratic presidential frontrunner's son, Hunter Biden.

Trump has also faced scrutiny over a July phone call with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky in which he urged the Ukrainian leader to speak with Giuliani about opening an investigation into Biden and his efforts to push Ukraine to fire a prosecutor in 2016.

Harris and Biden are among more than a dozen people running for the 2020 Democratic presidential nomination.