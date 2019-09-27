Democratic debate in October to be held over only one night

The October Democratic debate will take place over only one night even as 12 candidates have qualified so far.

The first two debates had both been spread out over two nights after the Democratic National Committee (DNC) decided to cap the number of candidates onstage at 10 per night.

But the last debate this month took place over one night, after only 10 candidates qualified because of toughened criteria.

So far, 12 candidates have qualified for the debate on Oct. 15, most recently Rep. Tulsi Gabbard Tulsi GabbardSaagar Enjeti on Gabbard: 'I'm becoming a fan of hers' Krystal Ball: Impeachment inquiry shows 'hallmarks of the overpromise, underdeliver strategy' Here are the House Democrats who aren't backing Trump impeachment inquiry MORE (D-Hawaii).

"To address several inquiries we have received we are writing to let you know that, pending a final decision after the certification deadline, it is the intention of the DNC and our media partners to hold the October debate over one night on Tuesday October 15th," DNC said in an email, the DNC told campaigns in an email, according to a committee spokesperson.

A DNC official told The Hill in an email that the event will take place on one night because the organization's goal is to expand its viewership. The committee also believes the one-night debate worked well in September.

The event will be hosted by CNN and The New York Times.

The 12 candidates who have qualified are: former Vice President Joe Biden Joe BidenWhistleblower filed Trump complaint after going to CIA general counsel: report Trump campaign, GOP raise M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry New York Times Opinion hits Trump in Star Wars-themed video MORE, Sen. Cory Booker Cory Anthony BookerSanders calls Eugene Scalia's Labor Dept. confirmation 'obscene' Biden holds double-digit lead in Democratic primary Warren: Trump will 'continue to commit crimes' if not held accountable MORE (D-N.J.), South Bend, Ind., Mayor Pete Buttigieg Peter (Pete) Paul ButtigiegButtigieg expands campaign staff in Nevada Biden holds double-digit lead in Democratic primary Poll: Warren closes in on Biden's lead MORE (D), former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julián Castro, Sen. Kamala Harris Kamala Devi HarrisHarris calls for NY bar association probe into Giuliani Harris: Trump 'sounds like a criminal' with comments about whistleblower Harris asks watchdog to investigate if State Dept. officials helped Giuliani MORE (D-Calif.), Sen. Amy Klobuchar Amy Jean KlobucharDemocrats decry Trump's push to slash number of accepted refugees Trump DOJ under fire over automaker probe Here are the Senate Democrats backing a Trump impeachment inquiry over Ukraine call MORE (D-Minn.), former Rep. Beto O'Rourke Beto O'RourkeDemocrats decry Trump's push to slash number of accepted refugees Democrats call for House leadership to cancel recess and focus on impeachment 2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' MORE (D-Texas), Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersWarren responds to report that Wall Street Democratic donors may back Trump: 'I'm not afraid' Overnight Energy: Lawmakers show irritation over withheld Interior documents | Republican offers bipartisan carbon tax bill | Scientists booted from EPA panel form new group Sanders calls Eugene Scalia's Labor Dept. confirmation 'obscene' MORE (I-Vt.), hedge fund manager Tom Steyer Thomas (Tom) Fahr SteyerBiden holds double-digit lead in Democratic primary 2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Poll: Warren overtakes Biden, Sanders in New Hampshire MORE, Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenOn The Money: Senate confirms Scalia as Labor chief | Bill with B in wall funding advanced over Democrats' objections | Lawyers reach deal to delay enforcement of NY tax return subpoena Warren responds to report that Wall Street Democratic donors may back Trump: 'I'm not afraid' Saagar Enjeti on Gabbard: 'I'm becoming a fan of hers' MORE (D-Mass.), Andrew Yang Andrew YangSaagar Enjeti on Gabbard: 'I'm becoming a fan of hers' Biden holds double-digit lead in Democratic primary Voter support for universal basic income grows: poll MORE and Gabbard.

So far no other candidate is believed to be close to meeting the criteria for the October debate, which consists of garnering at least 130,000 unique donors and at least 2 percent support in four DNC-recognized polls.

-- Updated at 12:16 p.m.