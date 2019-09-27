Bullock unveils plan to protect public lands

Democratic White House hopeful Gov. Steve Bullock Steve Bullock2020 Democrats seize on Trump, Ukraine transcript: 'This is a smoking gun' Bullock: Only option is impeachment proceedings if Congress is denied whistleblower report Krystal Ball: Democrats on track to nominate Warren, lose to Trump MORE (Mont.) unveiled on Friday a sweeping plan to protect public lands as a way to appeal to rural voters and break out of the primary field’s bottom tier.

“Shared ownership and stewardship of our public lands is a fundamental part of what it means to be an American. As Governor of Montana, Steve has focused on protecting our public lands that are vital to our economy, environment, and wellbeing,” the campaign said in the plan. “As President, Steve will fight to enhance access to our lands and protect them from exploitation.”

Bullock said he would reverse the Trump administration’s rollback of national monuments, fully fund the Land and Water Conservation Fund, which works to safeguard natural areas and water resources, and collaborate with Congress to permit state and local governments to invest resources in restoration efforts, among other things.

The Montana Democrat would also seek to expand access to public lands by boosting the number of free days and ensuring there are no entrance fee raises at National Parks. Bullock would also work with community organizations to launch a marketing campaign to provide further information about National Parks.

Bullock says his plan would also help combat climate change by, among other things, directing the Departments of Interior and Agriculture to achieve net-zero emissions on public lands by 2030 and incentivizing federal land agencies to develop clean energy projects on public lands.

Bullock has leveraged his campaign’s appeal on the fact that he was able to win in 2016 in a rural state that backed President Trump Donald John TrumpWhistleblower filed Trump complaint after going to CIA general counsel: report Trump campaign, GOP raise M after Pelosi announces impeachment inquiry New York Times Opinion hits Trump in Star Wars-themed video MORE by about 20 points.

He has particularly focused on ginning up support in Iowa, another rural state that will the nation’s first nominating contest next year, but has seen his poll numbers stagnate in the bottom tier of the crowded field.