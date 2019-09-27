Delaney loses Iowa state director in staff shakeup

Former Rep. John Delaney John Kevin DelaneyThe Hill's 12:30 Report: Trump defends call as Ukraine controversy deepens Seven takeaways from a busy Democratic presidential campaign weekend in Iowa New Hampshire feels overlooked in Democratic presidential race MORE’s (D-Md.) presidential campaign went through a shakeup Friday as it parted ways with its Iowa state director.

The campaign said in a statement that former Iowa state director Monica Biddix left the campaign and was replaced by Brent Roske.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We appreciate the work Monica Biddix has done on the campaign and we wish her the best in all of her future endeavors, but we are excited about the focus and expertise Brent will bring to the campaign, particularly with our new Heartland StartUp Tour and showing Iowans that John's not just a smart, truth-telling policy wonk; he's also a former Entrepreneur-of-the-Year and is the only Democrat in the field who has both real-world experience in business and in Congress,” said campaign manager Xan Fishman.

The news was first reported by NBC News.

News of Biddix’s departure comes shortly after Delaney’s campaign launched a “Heartland StartUp Tour” through Iowa in which Delaney will meet with small businesses, community leaders, aspiring entrepreneurs and major employers to discuss bringing jobs and opportunities to struggling communities and host “shark tank” style events.

“The Heartland StartUp Tour is a great way for Iowans to meet John in a business setting where he started his career and I’m excited to be the new Iowa State Director for the campaign to help create this initiative,” said Roske.

Delaney’s poll numbers in Iowa and nationwide have stagnated near the bottom of the crowded primary field, setting up a nearly insurmountable challenge for him to qualify for next month’s debate.