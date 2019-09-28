Warren's campaign reaches tentative deal to unionize

Sen. Elizabeth Warren Elizabeth Ann WarrenHillicon Valley: Democrats seize on whistleblower complaint to push for election security | Google taps GOP Senate aide to lead lobbying | Warren calls for congressional tech office Overnight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Federal judge blocks Trump from detaining migrant children indefinitely | Health officials tie vaping-related illnesses to 'Dank Vapes' brand | Trump to deliver health care speech in Florida On The Money: Trump signs stopgap spending bill | Shutdown fight delayed to November | Deutsche Bank reveals it has two individual tax returns tied to House subpoena | House Dems demand documents on Ukraine aid MORE’s (D-Mass.) presidential campaign announced Saturday it has reached a tentative deal to unionize.

The campaign said it has reached a tentative collective bargaining agreement with the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (IBEW) union on Friday evening and that union negotiators will recommend that the union ratify the contract this week.

“I’m proud that my campaign has reached an equitable agreement with IBEW 2320 and I’m grateful to the bargaining teams for getting us there,” said Warren. “Every worker who wants to join a union, bargain collectively, and make their voice heard should have a chance to do so. IBEW has long fought for the dignity of working people, and we’re proud to be part of that tradition.”

The agreement sets the base compensation for organizers on the campaign at $4,175 a month and includes a travel stipend and a monthly cell phone stipend that all members of the union will also receive. It also caps a work week at 60 hours and will guarantee one day off per week, 15 paid vacation days and paid holidays.

The campaign will continue to pay 100 percent of the health care costs for its employees.

“This revolutionary contract brings together shared values and most importantly fair treatment for campaign workers. Throughout the negotiation we focused on wages, benefits and working conditions which are the hallmark for every working person in the United States today,” said Steve Soule, Business Manager of IBEW Local 2320.

“We were pleased to find a partner at the table that recognized those key issues. We will move for a ratification vote early in the upcoming week,” he added.

Warren’s campaign is the second in the 2020 cycle to announce that it is unionizing.

Sen. Bernie Sanders Bernie SandersOvernight Health Care — Presented by Better Medicare Alliance — Federal judge blocks Trump from detaining migrant children indefinitely | Health officials tie vaping-related illnesses to 'Dank Vapes' brand | Trump to deliver health care speech in Florida Sanders is losing the leftist movement he started Krystal Ball: Wall Street has no place in Democratic Party MORE’ (I-Vt.) presidential campaign officially unionized in May in a contract it said addresses pay transparency, gender equality and mental health services, among other issues.

The announcement Saturday comes as Sanders and Warren battle for the primary field’s progressive mantle. Recent statewide and national polls have showed Sanders ceding support to Warren as the Massachusetts Democrat continues to surge, even leapfrogging frontrunner Joe Biden Joe BidenMcConnell challenger McGrath backs impeachment inquiry McConnell encouraged Trump to release transcript of Zelensky call: report Trump told Russian officials in 2017 he was unconcerned about Moscow's election interference: report MORE in a handful of surveys.

Several 2020 contenders are jockeying for union support as the Democratic Party seeks to win back white working class voters who historically backed Democrats but flipped to President Trump Donald John TrumpMcConnell challenger McGrath backs impeachment inquiry McConnell encouraged Trump to release transcript of Zelensky call: report Trump told Russian officials in 2017 he was unconcerned about Moscow's election interference: report MORE in 2016.